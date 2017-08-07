Force to be reckoned with as Forrest issues warning

Billionaire mining magnate Andrew Forrest has issued a blunt warning to the ARU – if you want to cut the Force, you are going to have to defeat me first.
The findings from last week’s arbitration hearing between RugbyWA and the ARU is set to be handed down within days.
If the Force win, they will survive the axe until at least 2020.
But if they lose, the ARU is set to cull them from the Super Rugby competition.
Under that scenario, the Force are almost certain to appeal to the Supreme Court if they win a right of appeal.
Forrest has pledged to do whatever it takes to save the Force and he issued the ARU with a thinly-veiled threat.
“I want to be very clear to the ARU. You try to cut the Western Force, you have to go through me first, and then all of our players, and then our supporters, and then all of the parents of young players and, indeed, all proud Western Australians,” Forrest said
“This is bigger than just a rugby game. I stand behind all of these amazing people who believe in a fair go and the right for Australians to support rugby union as a national sport, not just one reduced to the eastern seaboard.”
Forrest is offering people interest-free loans to put money into the ‘Own the Force’ campaign.
Instead of people paying the money back to Forrest, they pack it back to RugbyWA – effectively giving the Force $2000 for every share sold.
The Force will use the money to buy back their licence from the ARU.
If the Force win the arbitration, the ARU faces a tough task to cut the Rebels.
The Victorian rugby union confirmed last weekend it had taken control of the Melbourne Rebels.
Andrew Cox’s Imperium Sports Group sold the 11,625,000 shares for just $1.
August 7th 2017 @ 1:11pm
Jay-c said | August 7th 2017 @ 1:11pm | ! Report
This Forrest chap seems a top bloke. Fighting the good fight for the people-
Wish there was some way to let him and the force folk know they’ve got allies on the east who really appreciated what the force brought this year. Long live the force
August 7th 2017 @ 1:19pm
piru said | August 7th 2017 @ 1:19pm | ! Report
You could buy some shares mate!
He is a good man, and a good West Aussie – pity all our billionaires aren’t so philanthropic
August 7th 2017 @ 1:35pm
matt jones said | August 7th 2017 @ 1:35pm | ! Report
yeah, great bloke. i will buy what i want
August 7th 2017 @ 1:28pm
stillmissit said | August 7th 2017 @ 1:28pm | ! Report
The Force does not deserve to be cut. If it was done on performance then the Tahs might have been under the axe.
This guy Pulver is a gutless impression of a man. He seems to be hoping someone else would make the decision for him. Sooner this whole management team and the board are gone the better off we might be,
This is not a time for mambe-pambe managers, it is time for a strong management group who have a clue where the game should be headed.
August 7th 2017 @ 1:37pm
matt jones said | August 7th 2017 @ 1:37pm | ! Report
They deserve to be cut and some billionaire threatening to throw his money around wont change it. Congrats to them on finally breeding a handful of your own players and not being the worst Australian Super rugby franchise in your tenth year. One 4/10 year and some one off juniors dont make for a good case. Now the rich man has spoken we should all bow down
August 7th 2017 @ 1:43pm
piru said | August 7th 2017 @ 1:43pm | ! Report
Hey that’s that same inaccurate post you put up last week!
Do you have any original thoughts or are just going to continue copying and pasting invented facts?
August 7th 2017 @ 1:52pm
Rex said | August 7th 2017 @ 1:52pm | ! Report
If you wont stupid enough to give up your license you wouldn’t be in this mess. I wouldn’t want either ARU or Rugby WA anywhere near my business.
August 7th 2017 @ 1:58pm
piru said | August 7th 2017 @ 1:58pm | ! Report
Well it seems that was the condition placed on the ARU helping out financially – doesn’t seem it was put on anyone else when they were bailed out though.
August 7th 2017 @ 1:59pm
Nicolai said | August 7th 2017 @ 1:59pm | ! Report
Well I am sure that there will be other REBELS members/fans/supporters that will be prepared to buy 1 or a few of those 11,625,000 shares from the VRU!!!!!
August 7th 2017 @ 2:03pm
piru said | August 7th 2017 @ 2:03pm | ! Report
I guess we’ll see – they’ve been remarkably quiet this year though
August 7th 2017 @ 2:06pm
bigbaz said | August 7th 2017 @ 2:06pm | ! Report
Whats a share worth? .000000001c. Might take 5c worth