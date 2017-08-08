The beginning of the end of Hawthorn – or is it?

As the saying goes, “all good things must come to an end”.

One of the greatest dynasties in modern AFL history is about to be over, with Hawthorn’s 29-point loss to Richmond on Sunday seeing the club all but eliminated from finals contention for the first time since 2009.

It was an era which saw the Hawks claim a hat-trick of premierships, as well as produce numerous All-Australians, three Norm Smith Medallists, one Brownlow Medallist, and a sustained long period of on-field success.

They also won the 2008 premiership by playing a brand of football that was dubbed “unsociable” throughout the season, culminating in an upset victory over the Geelong Cats in the grand final.

After they became the first defending premier since the Adelaide Crows in 1999 to miss the finals twelve months after winning the flag, many believed that the Hawks had won it well ahead of their time.

They had endured a mediocre first half of the noughties, during which Peter Schwab was sacked after declaring in 2004 that “the club would win the premiership”.

It was then Alastair Clarkson was poached from Port Adelaide to lead a major rebuild of the club’s playing list, with soon-to-be retiree Luke Hodge set to bow out as the last remaining survivor from the pre-Clarkson years.

He introduced a youth policy which netted them the likes of Lance Franklin, Jarryd Roughead and Jordan Lewis, all of whom have gone on to play nearly 800 matches between them.

They joined the likes of Hodge and Sam Mitchell, both of whom were drafted to the club during the Peter Schwab years, to form a spine with which Clarkson would build his team around for the next decade.

His first match as coach started with a 63-point thrashing at the hands of the Sydney Swans at the SCG in what also doubled as the debut match of Franklin, who ironically now calls the ground home with the Swans.

However, it didn’t take long for the club to win its first match under Clarkson, when they caused an upset against the Brisbane Lions, the 2001-2-3 premiers and grand finalists of 2004, winning by 46 points at the MCG.

They ended up winning just five matches in 2005, but the future was starting to look bright after the doom and gloom of the previous few years.

The upward trajectory would continue in 2006 with nine wins, including four straight to finish off the season.

The following year, they would make their long-awaited return to September, knocking off the Adelaide Crows in a thrilling elimination final, with Buddy kicking the match winning goal with merely seconds remaining, before bowing out to North Melbourne the following week.

It was only just the beginning of the exciting times that lay ahead for the club.

During the off-season that year, coach Alastair Clarkson went against his youth policy by plucking Stuart Dew out of retirement, in addition to drafting Cyril Rioli who remains one of the AFL’s best small forwards today.

The Hawks then burst out of the blocks to start the 2008 season, winning their first nine games before going down to the Western Bulldogs by 32 points in Launceston.

A season of consistency was highlighted by the fact that they never finished any round lower than third on the ladder, and lost only one match against a non-finalist in Richmond, which finished ninth.

Eventually, they would finish second behind runaway minor premiers the Geelong Cats and so it began, their quest for a first premiership since 1991.

They gained their revenge on the Western Bulldogs and St Kilda, two teams the Hawks lost to during the regular season, in the qualifying and preliminary finals respectively to set up a date with the Cats in the grand final.

Their only meeting during the season saw the Hawks go down by just 11 points in a match that well and truly lived up to its billing.

However, the Hawks would save their best for when it mattered most, winning by 26 points and denying the Cats back-to-back premierships (and, as it turned out, a premiership hat-trick as the Cats would salute again in 2009).

At this point it was thought the Hawks would have the world at their feet.

But as the 2009 season progressed, teams started to finally figure out how to unlock the ‘Clarkson cluster’, which had become very successful in previous years, as well as ‘Buddy’s box’, whereby Buddy Franklin became a central target in their forward line.

While it was also well-documented that the club suffered a premiership hangover that year, there were several players who also entered the new season having undergone post-season surgeries as well.

Still, they managed to remain in finals contention up until the final round, when they lost a controversial match against Essendon by 17 points after Brad Sewell was knocked out early in the third quarter.

The Hawks had led by 22 points at half-time but the knock-out blow, inflicted by final-gamer Matthew Lloyd, proved a turning point in the match as the Hawks fell away from that point.

With that loss, the Hawks finished in ninth place on the ladder and they would become the first reigning premier since the Adelaide Crows in 1999 to miss out on a finals berth altogether twelve months after claiming the flag.

The club then started 2010 poorly, losing six of their first seven games, including an embarrassing 43-point loss to a Bombers side whose newly-appointed captain Jobe Watson was playing his 100th AFL game and which would eventually finish third-last on the ladder at season’s end.

The aftermath was ugly – the club was pounded from pillar to post by all four corners of the media, and there were calls for Alastair Clarkson to be sacked.

A getaway to Perth the following weekend was what the club needed, and without the media scrutiny to deal with back home in Melbourne they were able to play with some sort of freedom against the West Coast Eagles, but still lost to the eventual wooden spooners by eight points.

They then returned to the scene of their Bombers embarrassment to defeat Richmond by three points, with Sam Mitchell laying the match-winning tackle on Shane Tuck in the dying minutes.

To many that crucial tackle will go down as the moment where the seeds of the club’s dynasty, which netted their hat-trick of premierships between 2013 and 2015, were planted.

If Mitchell hadn’t been quick enough to react, chances are Clarkson would’ve been given his marching orders the following morning and the club wouldn’t have achieved the success that it has this decade.

That match also doubled as the club debut game for Shaun Burgoyne, after he had missed the first seven rounds due to knee and jaw injuries.

Eventually, the Hawks would recover to finish seventh on the ladder, but would have their season ended in disappointment as they lost to Fremantle by 30 points in an elimination final at Subiaco Oval.

The club’s 2011 season would again start on a low note as they lost to the Adelaide Crows (who’d eventually finish 14th at season’s end) by 30 points, two decades after they’d suffered an embarrassing 86-point loss in the Crows’ first ever AFL game in 1991.

But there was no reason for the Hawks’ hierarchy to panic – they lost just three more matches for the season (two to the Geelong Cats and one to Collingwood) and compiled an 18-4 record to finish third on the ladder.

They then reached the preliminary final where they lost a heartstopper against the Pies, with coach Alastair Clarkson’s frustration there for all to see as he punched the roof of the interchange bench in anger on the final siren.

The Hawks had fallen one match short of the grand final, but had come a long way in the past 16 months.

They were then installed as premiership favourites for the 2012 season, and after a shaky start, being 5-4 after nine rounds, they would lose just one more match for the rest of the season to top the ladder at the end of 23 rounds.

They then defeated Collingwood in the qualifying final, and then the Adelaide Crows in another heartstopping preliminary final, to advance to the grand final where they were to face the Sydney Swans.

Despite starting as favourites, the Hawks wilted under the Swans’ tackling pressure, and while they held a 12-point lead halfway through the final quarter, they would concede the final four goals to lose by ten points.

Another season that started full of promise ended in disappointment. But the heartbreak of missing out on a flag would only spur the club on to arguably its most dominant season yet.

After losing to the Geelong Cats in Round 1, the Hawks would win their next twelve games, a club record, before again falling foul of their bitter rivals in Round 15.

A 41-point loss to Richmond in Round 19 was the club’s only other defeat for the year, and for the second year running they would claim the minor premiership, with Jarryd Roughead claiming the Coleman Medal.

The season had been dominated by speculation surrounding Lance ‘Buddy’ Franklin’s future, as he was to come out of contract at the end of the year, with many speculating he would join the GWS Giants on a massive deal.

But if anything, Buddy would not allow himself to be distracted by it, as he put all his focus and effort into the club’s premiership campaign, which ended with the Hawks defeating Fremantle by 15 points to claim the 2013 flag.

As Channel Seven commentator Bruce McAvaney said at full-time of the grand final: “Last year so difficult, this year back on top of the mountain”.

In the days following the decider, a major bombshell dropped as far as Buddy was concerned, causing a huge earthquake around the AFL world and massive ripples in the sea.

Instead of joining the Giants as many speculated he would, Buddy announced that he would be joining the Sydney Swans on a multi-million dollar, nine-year contract – figures not seen since Alastair Lynch’s decade-long term with the Brisbane Bears (later the Brisbane Lions) in the 1990s.

But even before his departure, the Hawks had already started planning for life after their talisman, taking the focus off delivering the ball to him on the field and instead targeting Jarryd Roughead plus other small forwards such as Jack Gunston, Cyril Rioli and Paul Puopolo.

This was evidenced with Roughead kicking more goals than Buddy in a season for the first time in 2013.

Whether the Hawks could move on from Buddy’s departure remained to be seen entering the 2014 season.

But in the same manner that the Geelong Cats remained in premiership contention after Gary Ablett Jr left for the Gold Coast Suns at the end of the 2010 season, the Hawks did likewise, with Roughead becoming their new number one target in the forward line.

And like the Cats did in 2011, when they claimed the flag under first-year coach Chris Scott, the Hawks again mounted the premiership dais in 2014 with arguably the most sweetest win of them all.

Why? Because opposing them in the grand final were the Sydney Swans, who had beaten them in the 2012 grand final, and Buddy, who had made an instant impact in his first year in the Harbour City, claiming his third Coleman Medal and proving that he was still the best forward in the competition.

Despite predictions of a close match, the Hawks would wipe the floor to win by 63 points, and join the Brisbane Lions and Geelong Cats in winning three premierships this century.

Luke Hodge, playing his 250th AFL game, claimed his second Norm Smith Medal exactly six years to the day since winning his first.

They then became the first team since the Lions earlier this century to claim three consecutive premierships, when it crushed the West Coast Eagles by 46 points in the 2015 grand final.

But like the Lions did when they claimed their third consecutive premiership in 2003, the Hawks had to do it the hard way, travelling west not once, but twice, en route to glory.

The first trip ended in a 32-point loss, during which they lost Jack Gunston to an ankle injury, however the Hawks would recover to thrash the Adelaide Crows, and then Fremantle in Perth, to book a rematch against the Eagles in the biggest match of the season.

Gunston returned in time as the Hawks cemented themselves as the most successful side of the 21st century with their fourth flag from five grand final appearances dating back to 2008.

The Hawks then entered the 2016 season looking to achieve what only Collingwood has done before – win four consecutive premierships.

But with the lure of achieving history came the pressure, and the first signs of it came when they lost to the GWS Giants by an unthinkable 75 points at Spotless Stadium in Round 6.

They recovered to finish third at the end of the season, securing the double chance when Jack Fitzpatrick kicked a crucial goal to give them a one-point win over Collingwood in the final round of the regular season.

Eventually, the pressure got too much and they would eventually bow out of the finals series in straight sets, losing to the Geelong Cats and Western Bulldogs in their two finals matches.

However, the outcome of the season could have been totally different had Isaac Smith nailed his set shot at goal after the final siren against the Cats.

Had Smith nailed the goal, chances are the Hawks could have advanced to a fifth consecutive grand final, but instead they were forced to watch on as the Bulldogs went on to claim the most unexpected of flags.

That brought the Hawks’ premiership dynasty crashing to an end, and the aftermath would be as ugly and brutal as anyone could imagine.

Coach Alastair Clarkson made the huge call to trade club legends Sam Mitchell and Jordan Lewis to the West Coast Eagles and Melbourne respectively, while question marks started to hover over the heads of several other senior players, including Luke Hodge and Shaun Burgoyne.

Into the club came Tom Mitchell, Jaeger O’Meara and Tyrone Vickery, and of the trio, only the former, who had just played in the Swans’ losing grand final side against the Bulldogs, has had the biggest impact on the club so far.

He has consistently been among their best players in what has been a testing season for them, in which they lost their five of their first six matches and have almost certainly met the beginning of the end.

Former captain Hodge will retire at the end of the season after racking up more than 300 games for the club since being taken with the first pick in the 2001 AFL draft.

He was robbed of a farewell game at the MCG against Richmond when he was suspended for one week for striking the Sydney Swans’ Tom Papley in Round 19.

However, he will feature in Launceston for one final time when the Hawks face North Melbourne at UTAS Stadium this Sunday afternoon.

Barring injury, his final game will be in Round 23 against the Western Bulldogs at Etihad Stadium, which could also double as the final games for the opposition’s stalwart players in Robert Murphy and Matthew Boyd.

This would bring his tally to 305 games – the same number of games another club legend in Shane Crawford finished on when he bowed out of the game with a premiership win in 2008.

The loss to the Tigers has all but ended Hawthorn’s finals hopes, with this to be the first year since 2009 that the club will be absent from September.

The Hawks’ next two matches are against North Melbourne and Carlton, two sides jostling to avoid the wooden spoon, while their final match is against the Bulldogs, who are fighting to stay in finals contention.

Hodge’s impending retirement will leave coach Alastair Clarkson with more tough decisions to make during the off-season, with the future of several key players up in the air.

Another club veteran, Shaun Burgoyne, is keen to play on next year, while there is talk that forward Paul Puopolo could be traded away, in the same manner that Sam Mitchell and Jordan Lewis were moved on last October.

While the inevitable has just about arrived, let’s sign off by looking back at what has without doubt been a wonderful era for the Hawthorn Football Club, which saw them claim four premierships, two minor premierships, and become one of the most consistent sides of the 21st century.