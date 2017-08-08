Massimo Maccarone set for FFA Cup appearance

Italian striker Massimo Maccarone will play for Brisbane against Melbourne Victory in Wednesday’s FFA Cup clash, after receiving a last-minute visa clearance.

The marquee man scored twice in his Roar debut against Peninsula Power in a club trial on Saturday, but needed visa approval to play in the sanctioned contest against arch-rivals Victory.

Coach John Aloisi confirmed his availability, but said experienced goalkeeper Michael Theo would miss the Perry Park encounter as he battles a cold.

Aloisi is yet to settle on his side, with former Victory star Fahid Ben Khalfallah and Greek international defender Avraam Papadopoulos not training with the main squad and unlikely to play.

The Roar have experimented with three men in the last line of defence already in the preseason and could line up that way against Victory.

“It’s an option to have three at the back, or have four at the back,” Aloisi said.

“Our players are pretty switched on now, we’ve got players who can easily do that, but it depends on the opposition and the way they set up as well.”