Moses credits Arthur for electric form

Parramatta star Mitchell Moses has credited coach Brad Arthur for empowering him with the confidence that has sparked his NRL career.

The Eels’ six-game winning streak has coincided with Moses’ surge in form, with the electric playmaker identifying a simplified game plan for his recent success.

“I feel like I’m going in with a clear head each week and just trying to do my job. (Brad Arthur has) been big there,” Moses said.

“He’s really simplified my footy and given me strict instructions on what to do on the field. I’ve been following that and my footy’s been coming off the back of that.

“You could say it’s pretty good, I’m feeling pretty confident at the moment.”

Almost three months after a messy split with the Wests Tigers, the 22-year-old admitted the protracted contract saga had weighed heavily on his football this year.

During the Eels’ winning run, he has produced a combined 16 try and line break assists, whereas in his 10 games for the Tigers beforehand, he had just five.

“It does affect you a little bit, I’m not going to lie there. Especially in your footy, you try and say you don’t look into it as much and it’s all your manager looking after it,” Moses said.

“I tried to stay out of it as much as possible and worry about my footy, but not so much.”

Moses said his mental approach had improved once he arrived at the Eels in mid-May, and the side has since won eight of ten games to move from tenth to fifth on the NRL ladder.

Now they are within touching distance of an unlikely top-four finish.

“Once (the contract saga was) all sorted, you just go into games with a lot clearer head and your focusing, your going to be here however many years you’re going to be here for,” he said.

“It was definitely a lot easier for my footy and I felt a lot more comfortable.”