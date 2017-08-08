NFL power rankings: Patriots dynasty looking to continue

NFL training camps started this week and for fans the countdown to the start of the 2017 regular season has begun.

New England had a fantastic comeback in the fourth quarter to capture another title last year, but can the Patriots take that momentum and make it back-to-back championships?

A close look at the off-season showed the front office did address needs, especially at wide receiver. A trade with New Orleans to land Brandin Cooks was a stellar move as it gives Tom Brady a vertical threat he hasn’t had in the last few years. With another solid draft and a couple of other key moves, the Pats’ enter this season on top of the power rankings.

Atlanta’s meltdown could work in one of two ways. The motivation to be the best could drive this squad. The other scenario is the hangover effect and the Falcons play a step below last year’s fantastic season.

The best bet is a young defence gets better and the offense continues to score plenty of points and this franchise gets another crack at a ring. Until we know for sure, the ‘dirty birds’ will enter the year as the top team in the NFC and number two overall in football.

It’s not hard to find the next group of teams ready to challenge for a title. Dallas and Oakland are the experts favourites and for good reason.

The Cowboys dynamic rookie combination of Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott will enter their sophomore seasons with more pressure after a stellar first year in the league. If the defence can find some form, there’s no reason this team can’t challenge for an NFC title.

Oakland was cruising, but an injury to star quarterback Derek Carr derailed the ‘silver and black’ in the playoffs. This team has made a great turnaround in a short period of time, but will need to beat Kansas City this year to prove their one of the top franchises in the AFC.

Speaking of the Chiefs, their window of opportunity is closing and veteran Alex Smith is under the gun to bring home another winning season. Playing in perhaps the toughest division in the NFL, another 6-0 mark against division rivals isn’t likely and that could prove this teams undoing.

The next squad in the power rankings is Green Bay. Aaron Rodgers and company started the 2016 season on a slow note, but rebounded nicely.

Questions at running back are a concern and the defence must play at a higher level, but with Rodgers guiding one of the best passing offenses in the league, this team is never out of a game until the final whistle.

The LA Rams and Denver Broncos are two teams to watch this season. Los Angeles has a new head coach and new philosophy on offense. If the youngsters on this side of the ball click, this could be a difficult team to beat in 2017, but in saying that, Garred Goff and company must take a step forward or they could find themselves battling for a job next year.

Denver is just two years removed form a Super Bowl title and the addition of Jamaal Charles should help the running game, but the question remains, who will quarterback the Broncos and will he do enough to win some games?

It looks like another outstanding season is on tap for the league and its fans. Several franchises have made some great moves over the last twelve months, leading experts divided on who will play in the big game at seasons end, but for now, don’t look past New England to capture another championship.