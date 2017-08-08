Predicting the final ladder and Brownlow Medal: An update from the ‘Spreadsheet of Death’

If you’ve followed my columns throughout the season, you’ll remember the ‘Spreadsheet of Death’, which has much to say about the potential outcome of the home-and-away season, the implications of the 17-5 and 18-4 schedule proposals on this most balanced season in recent memory, and the Brownlow and best and fairest races as well. (I’d intended to share this information after rounds 18 or 19, but instead decided to have emergency gall bladder surgery instead, and have been unable to write until now.)

Here are: the current ladder, the current ELO-FF rating for each club, and those ratings’ adapted predictions for the final three rounds’ effect on the AFL ladder.

Remember, the ELO-FF rating is a chess-based zero-sum system that averages 50.0 for the AFL teams. The results of each game are compared to projection, and ratings are adjusted for the two teams in opposite directions by equal amounts.

Current W L D % ELO-FF rating Final W L D % Adelaide 14 4 1 142% 81.6 16 6 1 136% GWS 12 5 2 115% 58.3 14 6 2 114% Richmond 13 6 0 112% 57.5 15 7 0 113% Geelong 12 6 1 115% 62.5 14 7 1 113% Western Bulldogs 11 8 0 101% 52.3 14 8 0 102% Port Adelaide 11 8 0 123% 55.3 13 9 0 123% Sydney 11 8 0 117% 79.3 13 9 0 119% Melbourne 10 9 0 105% 51.6 13 9 0 107% Essendon 10 9 0 107% 54.0 12 10 0 109% West Coast 10 9 0 105% 53.9 12 10 0 105% St Kilda 10 9 0 97% 52.0 11 11 0 97% Hawthorn 8 10 1 88% 52.9 10 11 1 90% Collingwood 8 10 1 100% 53.2 8 13 1 98% Fremantle 8 11 0 81% 30.4 8 14 0 76% North Melbourne 5 14 0 87% 32.2 6 16 0 86% Gold Coast 6 13 0 82% 23.7 6 16 0 80% Carlton 5 14 0 80% 30.0 5 17 0 74% Brisbane 4 15 0 71% 19.1 5 17 0 73%

“Adapted”: It’s not hard to imagine Geelong losing to either Richmond in Round 21 or GWS in Round 23 without Joel Selwood. The Cats’ rating gives them an 11-point margin over Richmond, but it’s going to be more likely they lose in Round 23 with Giants players coming back to health.

If you prefer, with Tom Hawkins set to miss the next two weeks, flip the Richmond/Geelong winner as well; it moves the Cats down to fifth.

Also, it’s not hard to imagine Adelaide coasting against West Coast in Round 23 with the minor premiership clinched. None of these changes affect who makes top eight, but it does change placements.

What do the ratings tell me? That there are five “bad” teams at the bottom, two “good” teams (Adelaide and Sydney), and 11 “average to better than average” teams in between. Think about it: Fifty is the mean score, and yet 13 teams have ratings above 52!

For comparison, here are the current standings in the 2017 AFL season if you remove all duplicate games (each team playing each other once only; the ’17-5′ model).

We’ll also include the potential ’18-4′ model’s standings, which are the 17 singleton games plus the team’s duplicate rivalry game (the four derbies plus convenient guesses for the Melbourne teams’ rivalries that had duplicates this season):

’17-5′ model W L D Pts G2G ’18-4′ model record GWS 12 3 2 52 0 12-4-2 (52 pts), 0 G2G Adelaide 11 3 1 46 2 12-3-1 (50 pts), 2 G2G Geelong 10 5 1 42 1 11-5-1 (46 pts), 1 G2G Richmond 10 6 0 40 1 11-6-0 (44 pts), 1 G2G Western Bulldogs 9 6 0 36 2 9-6-0 (36 pts), 3 G2G Port Adelaide 9 7 0 36 1 9-8-0 (36 pts), 1 G2G Melbourne 9 7 0 36 1 9-8-0 (36 pts), 1 G2G St Kilda 9 8 0 36 0 9-8-0 (36 pts), 1 G2G Collingwood 8 8 1 34 0 8-9-1 (34 pts), 0 G2G Sydney 8 7 0 32 2 9-7-0 (36 pts), 2 G2G West Coast 8 7 0 32 2 9-7-0 (36 pts), 2 G2G Essendon 8 8 0 32 1 9-8-0 (36 pts), 1 G2G Fremantle 7 9 0 28 1 7-10-0 (28 pts), 2 G2G Hawthorn 5 8 1 22 3 5-9-1 (22 pts), 3 G2G North Melbourne 4 11 0 16 2 5-11-0 (20 pts), 2 G2G Carlton 4 11 0 16 2 4-12-0 (16 pts), 2 G2G Gold Coast 4 12 0 16 1 4-12-0 (16 pts), 2 G2G Brisbane 3 12 0 12 2 3-12-0 (12 pts), 3 G2G

“G2G” = games to go that still count on this record, usually “non-duplicates”.

To be honest, I don’t see any real advantage to this system after tracking it for a couple of years. It penalizes Sydney’s horrific start more punitively than the current system did, but this Swans’ season is hardly commonplace or worth basing policy changes on.

There isn’t otherwise enough ladder change to make the complication of the secondary schedule worth the bother.

If you want to create a fairer way to distribute the five duplicate games, by all means, present it; it’s hard to believe you’re going to put the genie back in the bottle and reduce the season to 18 games at this stage.

We’ll continue to track these and share the final standings with you come bye-week, with the playoff scenario and the tie-breakers based on the head-to-head match-ups (“as God intended”!).

As for individual recognition, we track as many weekly honours as possible: in-game highlighted players, best-on-grounds from multiple sources, weekly top 18s, 22s, and 25s (including Josh Barnstable’s), AFLCA and AFLPA votes, Brownlow predictors, and even two rating posts, from AFL Fantasy and Supercoach, among others.

Altogether, we track a dozen or more sources each week to come up with the likely “best players” as recognized by the AFL community. Because those trickle in over the following week, these numbers are complete through Round 19, not 20.

After 19 rounds, here’s a partial standings list:

1. Patrick Dangerfield (GEE) 576 points

2. Dustin Martin (RIC) 574

3. Rory Sloane (ADE) 415

4. Dayne Zorko (BRI) 332

5. Lance Franklin (SYD) 326

6. Joel Selwood (GEE) 325

7. Zach Merrett (MEL) 316

8. Tom Mitchell (HAW) 307

9. Scott Pendlebury (COL) 296

10. Marcus Bontempelli (WBD), Josh Kelly (GWS) 294

I track Dangerfield’s and all other Brownlow-ineligible players’ scores regardless of status, mostly because the people surveyed do. But it’s also easier to do as the Charlie does, which is leave the tares in with the wheat and then separate them on judgment day.

It’s clearly a two-man race, and if you’re not including one of the two men in your calculations, that makes it even simpler.

Dayne Zorko has moved steadily up all season, from 58th after Round 6 to 30th after Round 12, hitting the top ten after a spectacular game in Round 16.

Conversely, Scott Pendlebury was as high as fourth in Round 9, and has only now dropped this low. Selwood also reached fourth, in Round 12, and obviously can’t place higher than sixth now due to injury.

Another way of analysing the most spectacular players is to count how many games earned them recognition from at least 90 per cent of our sources (“dominant” performances) or even 80 per cent (“prominent” performances). Here’s a short table of the top “big-game” players in this regard, and mostly the names look familiar:

1. Dustin Martin (8 dominants, 1 prominent)

2. Patrick Dangerfield (7 dominants, 4 prominents)

3. Rory Sloane (6 dominants, 1 prominent)

4. Dayne Zorko (4 dominants, 1 prominent)

5. Joel Selwood (4 dominants, 1 prominent)

6. Lance Franklin (3 dominants, 2 prominents)

7. Elliot Yeo (3 dominants, 2 prominents)

8. Scott Pendlebury (3 dominants, 1 prominent)

9. Robbie Gray (3 dominants)

10. Nat Fyfe (3 dominants).

The tie-breaker between, say, Zorko and Selwood, is that Zorko’s highest scoring round beat Selwood’s. Similar tie-breakers exist all the way down.

There are 22 other players with two rounds of dominant performance. Rory Laird has two with five prominents as well; Marcus Bontempelli is next with two and three respectively.

Another 51 have one dominant performance, and in all 156 men have had 313 games earning at least 80 per cent recognition from our various sources as outstanding.

Because these points are already included in the scores for each player, these recognitions are not folded back in again, but it does give some indications of which players are spectacular and which are merely steady.

Finally, here are each team’s top three (or more) with their overall rankings:

Adelaide: Sloane (3rd), Laird (13th), Walker (43rd), Jacobs (45th), Matt Crouch (48th), Betts (53rd).

Brisbane: Zorko (4th), Dayne Beams (36th), Rockliff (73rd).

Carlton: Docherty (21st), Kreuzer (26th), Gibbs (27th), Murphy (41st).

Collingwood: Pendlebury (9th), Adams (34th), Treloar (39th), Howe (47th), Grundy (48th).

Essendon: Merrett (7th), Daniher (2second), Hurley (27th), Heppell (54th), Fantasia (63rd).

Fremantle: Fyfe (29th), who just passed Walters (33rd). Lachie Neale is third (41st).

Geelong: Dangerfield (1st), J Selwood (6th), Duncan (36th), Tuohy (7second).

Gold Coast: Ablett (15th), Lynch (58th), Lyons (90th).

GWS: Kelly (10th), Greene (30th), Cameron (31st), Shiel (35th), Patton (55th).

Hawthorn: Mitchell (8th), Burgoyne (51st), Gunston (79th).

Melbourne: Oliver (19th), Hibberd (40th), Viney (59th).

No Melbourne: Cunnington (3second), Brown (44th), Higgins (69th).

Port Adelaide: Robbie Gray (12th), Ryder (20th), Wines (24th – was once third), Ebert (38th).

Richmond: Martin (second), Rance (14th), Cotchin (23rd), J. Riewoldt (71st).

St Kilda: Ross (17th), Steven (51st), Billings (55th), Roberton (67th), N. Riewoldt (84th).

Sydney: Franklin (5th), Kennedy (18th), Parker and Hannebury (both 63rd).

West Coast: Yeo (16th), Kennedy (25th), Shuey (68th), McGovern (69th), Gaff (75th), Mitchell (87th).

Western Bulldogs: Bontempelli (10th), Johannisen (60th), Macrae (66th), Dalhaus (81st).