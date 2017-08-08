Robinson wants more from Roosters to match Storm

There are signs the Sydney Roosters can win an NRL premiership, but coach Trent Robinson needs to see more defensive resilience to convince him they are genuine contenders.

The Tri-colours sit second on the ladder despite being beaten 36-18 by Manly on Sunday.

They’ll need to be at their best to challenge league leaders Melbourne in Saturday’s top-of-the-table clash, a game which will be crucial in shaping the minor premiership.

“I’m seeing reasons why we’ll win the comp and I’m seeing reasons why we won’t at the moment. I’m really happy with where we’re at,” Robinson told Fox Sports’ NRL 360.

“(Sunday) wasn’t what we wanted but in some years you get a bit of a gut feeling about things you like.

“I’m seeing it repeatedly. I’m not seeing it in glimpses I’m seeing it a fair bit.”

The Roosters have had a dramatic turnaround this year after finishing 15th in 2016.

Robinson said last year was important in rebuilding the club, which he could see would improve sharply in 2017.

“The bits that I’m not seeing enough of is some defensive resilience at different times,” Robinson said.

“We need to get that before the end of the year.”

Robinson labelled the Roosters as weak in the aftermath of the loss to the Sea Eagles, a deliberate strategy to send a message to his players.

“You’ve got to be honest about your performance,” he said.

“It’s not that people needed to know that, we needed to know that.”

While the Roosters task against the Storm won’t be any easier after confirmation winger Daniel Tupou could be out for the season with a groin injury, they are likely to get back skipper Boyd Cordner (knee).

Forward Sio Siua Taukeiaho is also a chance to play after being cleared of having a broken finger.