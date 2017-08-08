Rodney out – Suns no longer feel the need for Eade: reports

Gold Coast Suns senior coach Rodney Eade won’t have his contract renewed for 2018 and will likely vacate his position immediately, according to reports.
Channel 7’s Sam McClure reported on Tuesday morning that Eade had been sacked and was unlikely to coach this week against the Brisbane Lions.
More to come.
August 8th 2017 @ 9:44am
Russ said | August 8th 2017 @ 9:44am | ! Report
I wonder who the next man will be to take on the poison chalice that is the Gold Coast Suns?
August 8th 2017 @ 9:46am
Birdman said | August 8th 2017 @ 9:46am | ! Report
Was a dead man walking for most of the season