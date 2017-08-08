 

Rodney out – Suns no longer feel the need for Eade: reports

    Gold Coast Suns senior coach Rodney Eade won’t have his contract renewed for 2018 and will likely vacate his position immediately, according to reports.

    Channel 7’s Sam McClure reported on Tuesday morning that Eade had been sacked and was unlikely to coach this week against the Brisbane Lions.

    More to come.

