Rugby has gone card crazy

In 141 Super Rugby matches this year there were 143 yellow cards. That’s an average of one a game and an increase of 49 on the 2016 tally of 94.
The desire to remove cynical and foul play with tougher sanctions is of course honourable. Greater penalties for head contact will make the game safer, but with an average of a yellow card a match is the fairness of the contest and the quality of the spectacle being reduced by over cautious officiating?
Removing a player is a penalty that carries huge consequences. It opens up more space in the opposition defence and saps the energy of others as it forces each individual to work harder.
It’s not a surprise five of the six least disciplined teams in 2017 finished in the bottom third of the competition. Would the Lions have really drawn the series against the All Blacks if the latter wasn’t reduced to 14 players for 65 minutes?
The referees aren’t entirely at fault for the proliferation of cards. They are under instructions from lawmakers to be vigilant and not consider intent. There job is tough and with decreasing numbers of referees at grassroots level, I am reluctant to be too critical. However there must be a way of being vigilant and retaining 15 players on 15.
In the NRL only 36 players have been sin binned this year and even that is remarkably high. The harsher laws around slapping the ball down have seen more players sin binned in 2017 than the previous two years combined. Granted rugby is less structured and has more intricate laws, but the NRL invariably remains numerically even.
Australian rules football has flourished for 120 years without cards. Acts of foul play have occurred, but been dealt with by the judiciary. Rugby has a judiciary. Why not increase the penalties for foul play at the judiciary? Perhaps players and even franchises can be fined for abuse of the laws.
Could rugby adopt football’s yellow card system where a yellow card would be a serious warning and red cards are issued sparingly?
Why not make greater use of the penalty try? If a team repeatedly infringes a penalty try could be rewarded regardless of where play is on the field. Conceding points would be a massive deterrent.
Beauden Barrett was sent off for the Hurricanes against the Waratahs for slapping the ball down twice and then yellow carded in the semi-final for sealing off the ball. These aren’t malicious acts. Why not reward a penalty try instead of depriving millions of spectators the chance to watch the world’s best player? As a shareholder in the game we want to see the best players on the field the whole time.
The issuing of cards in rugby has become to arbitrary and pedantic. If on average every game sees a player carded teams should start training with 14 men to better prepare themselves for the inevitable card. If that happens the the rules are flawed even before kick-off.
Rugby needs to discuss how to keep the players on the field while retaining a safe and entertaining spectacle. Rugby is a 15-man sport.
August 8th 2017 @ 7:33am
Kane said | August 8th 2017 @ 7:33am | ! Report
Greater penalties for head contact will make the game safer,
Well according to World Rugby’s study 70% of concussions happen on the person making the tackle.
So clamping down on high tackles can at best remove 30% of concussions. (Actually not all 30% of concussions were due to being tackled high, just they were carrying the ball at the time)
Had they gone down the correct route and put time effort and money into teaching proper techniques for tackling then they could have reduced far more concussions than the willy nilly yellow cards that are being thrown around now.
Rugby is and always will be a contact sport. Fair enough penalise all contact to the head but only yellow card them if it is really dangerous or malicious. Someone getting an arm to the head because they’ve ducked into a tackle should not warrant a yellow.
August 8th 2017 @ 7:35am
Adsa said | August 8th 2017 @ 7:35am | ! Report
Probably an over exaggeration Adam, the Reds this year got about 100 cards so the rest of the conferences managing 40 or so is not too bad.
August 8th 2017 @ 7:52am
Hannes said | August 8th 2017 @ 7:52am | ! Report
The number of cynical offenses that goes unpunished is also a problem. If you know that 1/6 cynical offenses will result in a card when there is a 50% chance that a try can be scored, it is still worth it to take the risk thr yellow card instead of the try. Especially early in the game you can act dumb and innocent and only get a warning. There are a few players that have a promising acting career ahead of them….BB.
Maybe handing out cards without warnings for cynical offenses when it is clear an obvious will tip the balance. A penalty try is a poor substitute for a real try.
August 8th 2017 @ 7:59am
Fionn said | August 8th 2017 @ 7:59am | ! Report
But then you get truly ridiculous ones like that Eto Nabuli (I think it was him) YC for tackling that Jaguares bloke in such a way that he knocked the ball out of his hand when wrapping around the body.
Referee said that it was an intentional knock on. Ridiculous.
We need more YCs against players cynically killing the attack in the red zone. The second Waratahs-Rebels match was ridiculous.
August 8th 2017 @ 8:05am
Kane said | August 8th 2017 @ 8:05am | ! Report
That sounds rough, I’d go as far as to encourage knocking the ball out of a players hands. The onus should be on the ball carrier and ball security.
August 8th 2017 @ 8:05am
Brett McKay said | August 8th 2017 @ 8:05am | ! Report
One card a game in Super Rugby is a welcome increase on the last few seasons where the average was down around a card every second game and cynical infringements were rife.
The sooner players (and coaches) realise that the risk of losing a player for a period of time is greater, cynical infringements will decrease, and hot damn, the game might just flow a lot better…