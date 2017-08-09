England can win Ashes: Faf du Plessis

England have the right balance to beat Australia in this summer’s Ashes series, according to South African captain Faf du Plessis.

Hosts England completed a 3-1 series victory with a 177-run win on Monday at Old Trafford.

Australia will host England for five Tests in one of the world’s most-famous sporting rivalries from November 23 in Brisbane.

England’s opening bowlers James Anderson and Stuart Broad have received plenty of praise from du Plessis.

“If you have assistance and skill, which England’s bowlers have, you can target Australia’s batting line-up,” du Plessis told the BBC.

“They are relentless and our batting line-up wasn’t strong enough for them.

“Australia have fiery and quick batsmen so England will need to get through them. (But) I think England could be Ashes winners. They have a balanced team.”

Du Plessis captained his side to a famous 2-1 series victory last year Down Under, prompting wholesale changes in the Australian squad under Steve Smith.

The 33-year-old said England would have an even-better chance of succeeding if the wickets provided some assistance to the quicker bowlers.

“I think it’s dependent on the conditions,” du Plessis said.

“I’ve always felt Australia, as a team, play really well on flat wickets, bouncy flat wickets. (But) If the conditions allow a bit of seam and swing and spin, then I think England will be favourites.”