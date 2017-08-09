Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne Victory: FFA Cup live scores, blog

The Brisbane Roar are looking to break the Round of 32 in the FFA Cup for the first time in three years when they take on A-League grand finalists Melbourne Victory. Catch all the live scores, highlights and blog on The Roar from 7:30pm (AEST).
The Roar have suffered first round defeats in the FFA Cup two years in a row, losing to the Perth Glory in 2016, one year after a 1-0 defeat to the Wanderers.
They’ll be out to end their string of early exits from the competition, looking to break a run that has seen them win just a single game in the Cup since its inception.
For the Victory, they have a much more pleasant history behind them, winning the Cup in 2015 before losing out to cross-town rivals, Melbourne City last year, 2-0.
Both sides are coming off strong A-League campaigns across the 2016/17 season.
The Victory took out consolation top spot in second on the ladder thanks to a record-breaking season from premiers Sydney FC.
Brisbane finished just one position back in third in a tight battle for Asian Champions League positions.
Brisbane snuck past the Wanderers in a thrilling penalty shootout in the first week of the finals, before a second half goal from Besart Berisha sunk the Roar in their semi-final clash with the Victory.
While Melbourne got the edge over today’s opponent, they fell agonisingly short of the title, losing in a penalty shootout to Sydney FC in the grand final.
“A prize is a prize, and it’s there to be won we are definitely up for the challenge, especially when you look at other results already where A-League teams have been knocked out,” said Brisbane player Brett Holman.
Prediction
This is a hard one to pick.
Melbourne look to be the better side on paper and have that semi-final win under the belt. This will be a strong test for both sides to kick off the new season.
The Roar could be looking at another early exit as they continue a poor run in the FFA Cup
Victory to win 2-0.
Join The Roar for live coverage from 7:30pm (AEST).
8:41pm
Stuart Thomas said | 8:41pm | ! Report
What happened to foxtels annoying ring every time a goal is scored?
8:40pm
Connor Bennett said | 8:40pm | ! Report
53′
Berisha back on the park and running around again. Looks to have shaken off the injury.
Brisbane – 0
Melbourne – 4
8:39pm
Connor Bennett said | 8:39pm | ! Report
52′
Well what a frantic start to the second half this has been!! Two spot kicks, two goals and all of a sudden the Roar are trailing by 4
Brisbane – 0
Melbourne – 4
8:39pm
Connor Bennett said | 8:39pm | ! Report
51′
GOAL VICTORY!!
Four goals!!
Mark Milligan nails the spot kick as Berisha did a few moments earlier. Young dove the right way this time around but the shot was far too powerful into the left side of the net for him to reach.
Brisbane – 0
Melbourne – 4
8:39pm
Stuart Thomas said | 8:39pm | ! Report
looks like fox are way behind you Connor.
8:38pm
Connor Bennett said | 8:38pm | ! Report
50′
Melbourne taking their time here… Berisha looks hurt and he has some attention from the trainer. He won’t be able to take the penalty now because he will be taken off momentarily.
Brisbane – 0
Melbourne – 3
8:36pm
Connor Bennett said | 8:36pm | ! Report
49′
ANOTHER PENALTY IN THE BOX!!!
Can you believe this!?! Berisha has been brought down barely 45 seconds after scoring the last spot kick and he’ll have another one!! Incredible.
Brisbane – 0
Melbourne – 3
8:36pm
Connor Bennett said | 8:36pm | ! Report
48′
GOAL VICTORY!!
What a start to the second half for Melbourne with a bit of luck on their side and a clinical finish.
Besart Berisha, against his old club, slots his 11th FFA Cup goal remaining the all-time leading scorer in the tournament. A clinical finish from him, driving into the right side of the net, sending the keeper the wrong way for a 3-0 lead.
Brisbane – 0
Melbourne – 3
8:35pm
Stuart Thomas said | 8:35pm | ! Report
Hi Connor, Can I have a Maccarone update? If and when he comes on.