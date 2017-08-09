Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne Victory: FFA Cup live scores, blog

The Brisbane Roar are looking to break the Round of 32 in the FFA Cup for the first time in three years when they take on A-League grand finalists Melbourne Victory. Catch all the live scores, highlights and blog on The Roar from 7:30pm (AEST).

The Roar have suffered first round defeats in the FFA Cup two years in a row, losing to the Perth Glory in 2016, one year after a 1-0 defeat to the Wanderers.

They’ll be out to end their string of early exits from the competition, looking to break a run that has seen them win just a single game in the Cup since its inception.

For the Victory, they have a much more pleasant history behind them, winning the Cup in 2015 before losing out to cross-town rivals, Melbourne City last year, 2-0.

Both sides are coming off strong A-League campaigns across the 2016/17 season.

The Victory took out consolation top spot in second on the ladder thanks to a record-breaking season from premiers Sydney FC.

Brisbane finished just one position back in third in a tight battle for Asian Champions League positions.

Brisbane snuck past the Wanderers in a thrilling penalty shootout in the first week of the finals, before a second half goal from Besart Berisha sunk the Roar in their semi-final clash with the Victory.

While Melbourne got the edge over today’s opponent, they fell agonisingly short of the title, losing in a penalty shootout to Sydney FC in the grand final.

“A prize is a prize, and it’s there to be won we are definitely up for the challenge, especially when you look at other results already where A-League teams have been knocked out,” said Brisbane player Brett Holman.

Prediction

This is a hard one to pick.

Melbourne look to be the better side on paper and have that semi-final win under the belt. This will be a strong test for both sides to kick off the new season.

The Roar could be looking at another early exit as they continue a poor run in the FFA Cup

Victory to win 2-0.

Join The Roar for live coverage from 7:30pm (AEST).