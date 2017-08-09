Could Australia be thrown out of the AFC?

Amid all the governance turmoil that’s going on in Australian football at the moment, an ominous new threat has emerged.

According to the chief football writer at the Australian, Ray Gatt, in an interview with the Daily Football Show, some of the AFC nations and those from West Asia, in particular, could have an agenda to kick Australia out of the Asian Football Confederation.

Australia’s entry into the AFC has taken a World Cup place away from Asian nations (as well as the last Asian Cup) and the wounds are still open. With the FFA in crisis and in a weakened state, some of the AFC members visiting Australia with the FIFA delegation could see this as an opportunity to strike.

The section of the interview only lasts about a minute, so there’s nothing more to go on that I can tell you, but this is a development well worth keeping an eye on.

Most people’s attention over the past few days and weeks has been on the FIFA part of the delegation, which has meant the AFC element has been overlooked to a large extent.

Does anyone know what the motives of the AFC delegates are?

Could a move be on to kick Australia out of the AFC?

Do those opposed to Australia’s membership have the numbers?

We’ll soon find out…