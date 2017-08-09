Jimmy Anderson closing in on 500 Test wickets

England’s Jimmy Anderson could join Test cricket’s exclusive 500-wicket club during the upcoming three-Test series against the West Indies.

The 35-year-old paceman took seven wickets in England’s 177-run victory over South Africa this week, bringing his career tally to 487, and he has three home Tests against the Windies before touring Australia for the Ashes beginning in November.

So, barring injury, it’s likely he’ll have reached the milestone by the time he sets foot on Australian soil. If not, he’ll be very close.

That will make him just the third paceman to achieve the feat after West Indian Courtney Walsh and Australia’s Glenn McGrath. Only three spinners are in the club – Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan, Australia’s Shane Warne and India’s Anil Kumble.

It’s conceivable Anderson could go on for a couple of years yet, but he has had some injury troubles in recent times. He’ll likely go past Walsh’s 519 if he stays fit, but McGrath’s tally of 563 may prove elusive.

He’s been very durable over the years, making his Test debut in 2003 and going on to form a great, long-term partnership with fellow quick Stuart Broad.

Broad is also on track to achieve a milestone in the West Indies series – his 379 Test wickets means he needs just five more to overtake Ian Botham on England’s all-time list, putting him second, behind Anderson.

Anderson’s swing-bowling ability is especially potent in English conditions. He averages 25 runs per wicket at home, and 35 away. He’s been involved in three Ashes series wins during his career.

Any pace bowler that reaches the 500-wicket milestone in Tests is a freak of nature, with the demands on the body usually bringing an end to careers well before they reach that peak.

The Pavilion End at Old Trafford was recently renamed the James Anderson End in his honour.