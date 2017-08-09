Wallabies prop Scott Sio ready for Bledisloe call

Wallabies prop Scott Sio has dismissed any injury concerns as he fights to retain his starting spot for Australia’s Rugby Championship and Bledisloe Cup opener against the All Blacks.

Sio wore heavy knee strapping at training on Tuesday in Cessnock but insists he’ll be ready for selection for the Wallabies’ hosting of the world champions on August 19 in Sydney.

A star of Australia’s charge to the 2015 Rugby World Cup final, Sio only regained his run-on role in the third Test of the winter against Italy after breaking down with hamstring and knee injuries early in the Super Rugby season.

Hurting his left knee in the Brumbies’ quarter-final loss last month to the Hurricanes, he is taking every precaution to avoid another sideline stint.

“I feel good,” Sio said.

“This is the one I got against the Hurricanes. I’ve been working pretty hard with the medical team to stay on top of it.

“Obviously, I went through a major one with my right knee and I’ve seen the after-effects of that, so I just want to make sure I stay on top of that with my left one.”

Enjoying a strong end to the Super campaign, Sio is desperate to retain the No.1 jersey for the Wallabies amid hot competition for spots in Michael Cheika’s 34-man squad.

“Everyone plays to start. That’s the ultimate goal for every rugby player – to start for your country,” he said.

“It’s been great to string a few games together. Obviously, I had an interrupted year with the ‘hammy’ tear early in the year and then only four games in and doing my knee.

“But … you’ve got to make sure you’re doing the right things here at training and ticking all the boxes that they want to see from you in your position and what you can bring individually to the game plan.”

Uncapped backline utility Curtis Rona is also pushing hard after being drafted into his first Wallabies squad since switching from Canterbury NRL club at the start of the year.

The New Zealand-born Western Force star says he’ll play anywhere if it means getting a crack at the All Blacks.

“On the wing or in the centres, just for the opportunity, I’d take it with both hands,” said 25-year-old Rona.

“It’s been an awesome experience. The boys have been more than welcoming and the coaching staff have been great and I’ve been learning along the way and I’m grateful for the opportunity.”