2006 top ten AFL draft reorder

It’s been 11 years since the 2006 AFL draft. Here’s how it should have looked, with the benefit of hindsight.

Pick 1 – Joel Selwood, Carlton (Originally Bryce Gibbs)

Selwood has been a fantastic player for the Cats over the past 11 years. He was originally drafted with pick seven, and he has played 246 games and kicked 144 goals to date. He is a three-time premiership player, five-time All-Australian – with three of those years as captain of the squad – three-time club best and fairest, one-time Michael Tuck Medallist, one-time Rising Star Award winner and the current captain of the Geelong Football Club.

Pick 2 – Josh P Kennedy, Essendon (Originally Scott Gumbleton)

Kennedy has been a fantastic midfielder for the Hawks and Swans over the last 10 years. He was originally selected with pick 40 under the father-son rule, and he has played 200 games to date – 13 for Hawthorn and 187 for Sydney – and kicked 127 goals to date, four of which were for Hawthorn and 123 for Sydney. He is a one-time premiership player, three-time club best and fairest, three-time All-Australian, one-time Gary Ayres Award winner, two-time Brett Kirk Medallist, and the current Sydney Football Club captain.

Pick 3 – Jack Riewoldt, North Melbourne (Originally Lachlan Hansen)

Riewoldt has been a fantastic forward for the mighty Tigers over the last 11 years. He was originally taken with pick 13, and he has played 219 games and kicked 525 goals to date. He is a two-time All-Australian, two-time Coleman Medallist, one-time club best and fairest, seven-time club leading goalkicker, two-time Ian Stewart Medallist and the current Richmond Football Club vice-captain.

Pick 4 – Travis Boak, Brisbane (Originally Matt Leuenberger)

Boak has been a classy inside midfielder for the Power over the last 11 years. He was originally drafted with pick five, and he has played 217 games and kicked 139 goals to date. Boak is a two-time All-Australian, one-time club best and fairest, one-time Gavin Wanganeen Medallist, one-time Showdown Medallist, one-time Peter Badcoe VC Medallist and the current Port Adelaide Football Club captain.

Pick 5 – Robbie Gray, Port Adelaide (Originally Travis Boak)

Gray has been an electrifying forward midfielder over the past 11 years. He was originally selected with pick 55, and he has played 174 games and kicked 253 goals to date. He is a three-time club best and fairest, two-time All-Australian, two-time Showdown Medallist and one-time club leading goalkicker.

Pick 6 – Tom Hawkins, Hawthorn (Originally Mitchell Thorp)

The big Tomahawk has been a monster forward for the Cats over the last 11 years. He was originally taken with 41 under the father-son rule, and he has played 207 games and kicked 433 goals to date. He is a two-time premiership player, five-time club leading goalkicker, one-time All-Australian and one-time club best and fairest.

Pick 7 – Bryce Gibbs, Geelong (Originally Joel Selwood)

Gibbs has been a solid midfielder for the Blues over the last 11 years. He was originally drafted as first pick, and he has played 228 games and kicked 135 goals to date. He is a one-time club best and fairest.

Pick 8 – Sam Jacobs, Collingwood (Originally Ben Reid)

Jacobs has been a great ruckman for the Crows over the last 11 years. He was originally selected with the first pick in the rookie draft, and he has played 168 games and kicked 44 goals to date. He is a three-time Showdown Medallist and in the mix to be the All-Australian ruckman this year.

Pick 9 – Todd Goldstein, St Kilda (Originally David Armitage)

Goldstein has been a fantastic ruckman for the Roos over the last 10 years. He was originally taken with pick 37, and he has played 187 games and kicked 100 goals to date. He is a one-time All-Australian and one-time club best and fairest.

Pick 10 – James Frawley, Collingwood (Originally Nathan Brown)

Frawley has been a fantastic defender for the Dees and Hawks over the past 11 years. He was originally drafted with pick 12, and he has played 187 games to date – 139 for Melbourne and 48 for Hawthorn – and kicked 24 goals to date, 18 of which were for Melbourne and six for Hawthorn. He is a one-time All-Australian and one-time premiership player.