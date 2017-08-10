Would Craig Bellamy leave the Storm?

Reports have emerged that Craig Bellamy is growing frustrated with his decreasing say in the Storm’s recruitment.

Melbourne are now privately owned and there are the suggestions that they are very careful about their bottom line.

Gone are the days of the Storm splashing big money for players.

With Cooper Cronk leaving the club at the end of this season, there has been no move for a big-name player to add to their roster. This coupled with Bellamy’s contract expiry at the end of next year gives us a fuelled rumour.

Bellamy, who is known for his structured teams and great results on the back of a compact team defence, could thrive at any club. If he is to leave, current players could follow him, like when Wayne Bennett left the Dragons to join the Knights and again when he returned to the Broncos.

With Neil Henry under fire, pressure mounting after every loss, the Titans could throw big cash at Bellamy to resurrect their finals ambitions.

It is all whispers and there is still another year left on his contract, but it would be the perfect move for the Gold Coast. They have a talented roster with many young players coming through the ranks, as well as seasoned veterans.

Bellamy has not expressed any interest to leave the Storm, but the 57-year-old has not entered any negotiations so far to extend his stay beyond 2018. If he suggests a potential exit from the club, many clubs will be circling like sharks to snap up a deal for a coach with a truly remarkable record, having only missed the top eight once since taking over in 2003 – the year they were stripped of their points.

That record is why teams really should be buzzing at the prospect of Bellamy as their coach.