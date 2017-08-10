Haddin in as new fielding coach for Australia

Australia’s new fielding coach Brad Haddin wants his side to reach the lofty standards set by Andrew Symonds and Ricky Ponting.

Haddin, who has pursued a coaching career since retiring in 2015, will serve as one of coach Darren Lehmann’s assistants until the end of 2019.

The former wicketkeeper, who played 66 Tests and 126 ODI, was appointed Greg Blewett’s replacement on Thursday.

“I grew up in an era of players like Andrew Symonds and Ricky Ponting, who gave Australian cricket a real identity in the standards of world-class fielding,” Haddin said.

“They were the type of players who took it personally if the team wasn’t fielding well and that created a level for the rest of the group to aspire to.

“I want to hold this group accountable to that kind of standard and I believe we have the talent to do that.”

Australia’s sloppy fielding has angered both Lehmann and skipper Steve Smith at various points in recent years.

Haddin will also work closely with Matthew Wade, the gloveman who temporarily claimed his place in the Test XI between 2012 and 2013, and back-up stumper Peter Handscomb.

“Having someone with a pedigree such as Brad’s to bounce ideas off and fine tune their skills will be immensely valuable for our keepers,” Lehmann said.

Haddin has already worked with the national side in a coaching capacity. He mentored Handscomb on an ODI tour of New Zealand earlier this year, when Lehmann was with the Test squad in Dubai.

Blewett, who had been the national fielding coach since August 2014, resigned to spend more time at home and will now take charge of South Australia’s under-19 team.

The 45-year-old will also be an assistant coach with the Redbacks and Big Bash League franchise Adelaide Strikers.

By Rob Forsaith and Steve Larkin