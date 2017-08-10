The Roar’s AFL expert tips and predictions: Round 21

Stakes are pretty high when the Bulldogs-Giants rivalry resumes on Friday night. I reckon the Giants have found their mojo and should get the win.
Which is a bigger advantage – Geelong getting to play at home, Richmond knowing Joel Selwood is out? Impossible to tell, promising game. Tipping Richmond.
Brisbane are better than Gold Coast, but the we-just-sacked-the-coach-win turns up every now and then. Still tipping Brisbane but not confidently.
The Melbourne vs St Kilda debate may well come down to this match between them on the weekend. I’ll stick with the Dees.
Hawthorn were well shut down by Richmond’s defensive prowess last week but don’t have to deal with anything even remotely resembling that on Sunday. Should beat North comfortably.
Port Adelaide, if serious, can’t afford another slip up against Collingwood, but don’t inspire much confidence at the moment.
Simple wins likely await for Sydney, Adelaide and West Coast. If you’re keen on a lock of the week, it’s the Swans.
Maddy Friend
GWS, Sydney, Geelong, Brisbane, Adelaide, West Coast, Melbourne, Hawthorn, Collingwood
GWS are getting some players back and look to be hitting some good form, so I’m tipping them in a close one on Friday night.
Despite Richmond’s good recent form and Geelong’s host of outs, home ground advantage at Skilled Stadium counts for a lot, so I’m tipping the Cats by a goal.
Rodney Eade’s sacking could galvanise Gold Coast, but Brisbane is in better form. West Coast and Melbourne should bounce back from losses last week.
Port too will be keen to atone, but Collingwood has been playing with energy and spirit and should get the job done.
Sydney, Adelaide and Hawthorn should get straightforward wins.
AFL Videos See more »
Cameron Rose
GWS, Sydney, Geelong, Brisbane, Essendon, West Coast, Melbourne, Hawthorn, Port Adelaide
GWS are building ominously. The Dogs have found some form with four wins in a row, but face a much tougher test now. This will be a grudge match that will have huge top two, top four and top eight repercussions.
Sydney will beat Freo, Brisbane over Gold Coast, West Coast against Carlton.
The two big Saturday games are Geelong versus Richmond and Essendon versus Adelaide. The Tigers will surely win given the nature of the opposition outs. If Richmond can’t win, then they are pretenders.
Essendon’s best is breathtaking, but the Crows are more consistent. I reckon the Dons might get this one done, to throw a cat among the pigeons for those chasing a top two spot.
Melbourne versus St Kilda is an elimination final a month early. The Dees for me, ready to bounce back now.
Will the bottom fall out of the Hawks now their finals run is over? Reckon they can still beat North.
Port should bounce back from the Showdown humiliation, but I wouldn’t back them with stolen money.
|Round 20
|Josh Elliott
|Maddy Friend
|Tim Lane
|Cam Rose
|The Crowd
|WB vs GWS
|GWS
|GWS
|WB
|GWS
|?
|SYD vs FRE
|SYD
|SYD
|SYD
|SYD
|?
|GEE vs RIC
|RIC
|GEE
|RIC
|RIC
|?
|BL vs GCS
|BL
|BL
|GCS
|BL
|?
|ESS vs ADE
|ADE
|ADE
|ADE
|ESS
|?
|WCE vs CAR
|WCE
|WCE
|WCE
|WCE
|?
|MEL vs STK
|MEL
|MEL
|MEL
|MEL
|?
|HAW vs NM
|HAW
|HAW
|HAW
|HAW
|?
|PA vs COL
|PA
|COL
|PA
|PA
|?
|Last week
|7
|5
|7
|8
|9
|Total
|96
|96
|106
|107
|103
11:05am
Archie Dunsborough of the MCC said | 11:05am | ! Report
Richmond can’t play at the G – it needs to be kept in pristine shape for the real up and coming heroes of 2017, the mighty MCC Fuchsias. Our game on Sunday against the Aint’s requires pristine turf and glorious conditions to really flower. I have every confidence in our lads to get it done, we finally knocked them off round 1 this year and we will do it again, kneecap the Saints, like so many of their fans who don’t pay their dealers on time. 3 games in a row at the G starting this week vs Saints, Fitzroy and Carringbush, I don’t want to get ahead of myself but I’m already pencilling in the 12 points.
Regarding Richmond, I haven’t heard these sort of levels of delusional honking in the leadup to a Geelong game since that glorious Tigers finals campaign of 1995. A packed tiger train, hurtling into Waverley Park for a Prelim against the Cats only to go full Granville with a humiliating 129-40 thrashing. At least it spared you losing to that unstoppable Carlton side next week by 100+. Tally ho you yellow and black slobs, looking forward to spraying raspberries in your general direction Sunday night, as I sip my perfectly aged brandy and toast our win while listening to the microwaves popping membership cards the length and breadth of Punt Road
10:41am
tibor nagy (big four sticks) said | 10:41am | ! Report
Hoodoos are meant to be broken and this Saturday we will finally overcome the Geelong hoodoo.
At a club function 5 years ago Brendan Gale said Richmond won’t be going back to Geelong, but given our poor season last year we are going back down there. We have had to buy solo tickets because there is not enough room to house all of us. The game should be moved to the MCG.
10:50am
Cat said | 10:50am | ! Report
Not your home game. You don’t have a right to decide where it is played.
11:11am
Slane said | 11:11am | ! Report
Does any team ever have the right to decide where a game is played? I would have thought that’s the purview of AFL house and the blokes in charge of fixturing. It’s a shame that Richmond had such an abysmal year last season and got put onto the list of interstate and piss-poor clubs that have to travel to Geelong.
11:27am
Cat said | 11:27am | ! Report
If you want to be pedantic sure thing, you are correct. However, the home team certainly gets more say in where a game is played than the away team. The home team should never be forced to play a home game at their opponents home ground (unless it’s their shared home ground).
May as well get used to traveling, Cats will be playing 11 home games a year at their home ground once stage 5 is done in a couple years. Every other team gets to play 11 home games at the ground(s) of their choosing.
10:53am
Don Freo said | 10:53am | ! Report
Not this week. It will not be a contest. Without Selwood and Duncan, Danger has no one to do his defensive work for him. Without Hawkins, there is nothing up front.
Richmond by over 50 points.
Game of the Round will be Josh’s Lock of the Week. Hambling will shut Buddy down…again. Freo’s midfield is better than Sydney’s very good midfield.
Just a matter of whether Kersten and McCarthy will work hard enough defensively on Rampe. Ballas will make Shaw’s easy possessions very difficult.
11:22am
Cat said | 11:22am | ! Report
I’ve been meaning to ask Don, when are you actually going to learn then name of your own player? It is Hamling. Not Hambling.