The Roar’s AFL expert tips and predictions: Round 21

Stakes are pretty high when the Bulldogs-Giants rivalry resumes on Friday night. I reckon the Giants have found their mojo and should get the win.

Which is a bigger advantage – Geelong getting to play at home, Richmond knowing Joel Selwood is out? Impossible to tell, promising game. Tipping Richmond.

Brisbane are better than Gold Coast, but the we-just-sacked-the-coach-win turns up every now and then. Still tipping Brisbane but not confidently.

The Melbourne vs St Kilda debate may well come down to this match between them on the weekend. I’ll stick with the Dees.

Hawthorn were well shut down by Richmond’s defensive prowess last week but don’t have to deal with anything even remotely resembling that on Sunday. Should beat North comfortably.

Port Adelaide, if serious, can’t afford another slip up against Collingwood, but don’t inspire much confidence at the moment.

Simple wins likely await for Sydney, Adelaide and West Coast. If you’re keen on a lock of the week, it’s the Swans.

Maddy Friend

GWS, Sydney, Geelong, Brisbane, Adelaide, West Coast, Melbourne, Hawthorn, Collingwood

GWS are getting some players back and look to be hitting some good form, so I’m tipping them in a close one on Friday night.

Despite Richmond’s good recent form and Geelong’s host of outs, home ground advantage at Skilled Stadium counts for a lot, so I’m tipping the Cats by a goal.

Rodney Eade’s sacking could galvanise Gold Coast, but Brisbane is in better form. West Coast and Melbourne should bounce back from losses last week.

Port too will be keen to atone, but Collingwood has been playing with energy and spirit and should get the job done.

Sydney, Adelaide and Hawthorn should get straightforward wins.

Cameron Rose

GWS, Sydney, Geelong, Brisbane, Essendon, West Coast, Melbourne, Hawthorn, Port Adelaide

GWS are building ominously. The Dogs have found some form with four wins in a row, but face a much tougher test now. This will be a grudge match that will have huge top two, top four and top eight repercussions.

Sydney will beat Freo, Brisbane over Gold Coast, West Coast against Carlton.

The two big Saturday games are Geelong versus Richmond and Essendon versus Adelaide. The Tigers will surely win given the nature of the opposition outs. If Richmond can’t win, then they are pretenders.

Essendon’s best is breathtaking, but the Crows are more consistent. I reckon the Dons might get this one done, to throw a cat among the pigeons for those chasing a top two spot.

Melbourne versus St Kilda is an elimination final a month early. The Dees for me, ready to bounce back now.

Will the bottom fall out of the Hawks now their finals run is over? Reckon they can still beat North.

Port should bounce back from the Showdown humiliation, but I wouldn’t back them with stolen money.

Round 20 Josh Elliott Maddy Friend Tim Lane Cam Rose The Crowd WB vs GWS GWS GWS WB GWS ? SYD vs FRE SYD SYD SYD SYD ? GEE vs RIC RIC GEE RIC RIC ? BL vs GCS BL BL GCS BL ? ESS vs ADE ADE ADE ADE ESS ? WCE vs CAR WCE WCE WCE WCE ? MEL vs STK MEL MEL MEL MEL ? HAW vs NM HAW HAW HAW HAW ? PA vs COL PA COL PA PA ? Last week 7 5 7 8 9 Total 96 96 106 107 103