The Roar’s NRL expert tips and predictions: Round 23

All of a sudden, the top eight doesn’t look so settled and Round 23 is going to provide us with more clues to the puzzle of who will be playing during September. So, it’s a good thing The Roar‘s NRL expert tipping panel are here to take you through the games ahead.

With the Rabbitohs beating the Dragons, the Raiders beating the Sharks and the Panthers snatching victory over the Tigers, it’s all a little too close to call again.

In other action last week, the Titans were thumped 54-0 by the Broncos in their biggest ever defeat, the Eels helped their top four chances by beating Canterbury and Melbourne got the better of an injury-riddled Cowboys.

The Knights also grabbed their second win in a row against the hapless Warriors, while the Sea Eagles upset the Roosters in a much-needed victory.

Given I called the upset of Manly over the Roosters, I managed to win the round with six. The Crowd, Mary and Greg all came through on five while Tim again rounded out the pack on four.

The Crowd (107) still lead Greg (102) by five, while I move into ouright third on 96. Mary is on 95 while Tim is a distant last on 87.

Round 23 kicks off with what’s sure to be a bludger between the Rabbitohs and Bulldogs, while the Tigers also get to round it out on free-to-air TV again against Manly.

The Eels host the Knights on Friday with Brad Arthur calling for fans to leave work early, before the Broncos host the Sharks. That, along with the Storm and Roosters on Sunday appears to be the match of the round.

In other action, the Dragons will be desperate to reverse their form against the Titans, the Panthers will host the Cowboys in a game with major implications for the top eight and the Warriors take on the Raiders.

Don’t forget that on the form below, you can put your own tips in on behalf of The Crowd. We will have the results at 5pm (AEST), so be sure to have them in before then. Who knows, The Crowd might prove themselves to be better than the experts.

Tips: Bulldogs, Eels, Sharks, Dragons, Storm, Panthers, Warriors, Sea Eagles

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Canterbury Bulldogs

Bulldogs. I’m not getting off now. Yes, I’m an idiot.

Parramatta Eels vs Newcastle Knights

Eels. The Knights will not make it three in a row. The Eels have momentum.

Brisbane Broncos vs Cronulla Sharks

Sharks. Gallen’s 300th match and he has scores to settle. James Maloney is back as well, so why not?

St George Illawarra Dragons vs Gold Coast Titans

Dragons. The RedV has something to play for. The Titans don’t. Be interesting to see how Hayne plays.

Melbourne Storm vs Sydney Roosters

Storm. A four-point swing at the top of the table one way or another. The purple horde will show the Roosters who boss. Could be brutal.

Penrith Panthers vs North Queensland Cowboys

Panthers. At home, in form. Cowboys injured, away.

New Zealand Warriors vs Canberra Raiders

Warriors. Tipping against my side has been effective for two weeks. Let’s go three.

Wests Tigers vs Manly Sea Eagles

Sea Eagles. Tigers don’t have enough to win this. I hope they do but, they won’t.

Tips: Rabbitohs, Eels, Sharks, Dragons, Storm, Cowboys, Raiders, Sea Eagles

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Canterbury Bulldogs

Rabbitohs. Do I have to watch this game? Both teams are playing for nothing but pride at this point in the season, but I can’t see the Bulldogs scoring enough points to overcome the Bunnies who should gain some confidence from their win last week.

Parramatta Eels vs Newcastle Knights

Eels. I’m tipping the Eels here, but this could be a danger game. The Knights will be brimming with confidence after 2 wins in a row and have shown that if they turn up, they can challenge almost any team in the competition. The Eels need to turn up and show the same resolve they have shown in previous weeks.

Brisbane Broncos vs Cronulla Sharks

Sharks. I’m going to tip the upset here. The Sharks are yet to lose two games in a row in season 2017 and after last week’s loss to the Raiders, I expect them to come out firing.

St George Illawarra Dragons vs Gold Coast Titans

Dragons. If the Dragons can’t get a win here… The Titans have shown none of the bravery or grit they showed earlier in the season with two big losses in the last two weeks. I’m predicting a third against a Dragons team desperate to still play finals footy.

Melbourne Storm vs Sydney Roosters

Storm. Could this be a Grand Final preview? Potentially. The Roosters have struggled in recent weeks without some key players like Jake Friend and Boyd Cordner. The Storm have a point to prove after a less than perfect game last week against the Cowboys. This is the Storm’s opportunity to make sure they claim the Minor Premiership and establish themselves as the real contenders to win the comp.

Penrith Panthers vs North Queensland Cowboys

Cowboys. The Cowboys may have lost against the Storm last weekend, but they put up a massive fight, particularly considering that they had so many injuries that Coen Hess was playing in the centres. If they perform as they did against the Storm, I think they will do a number on the Panthers.

New Zealand Warriors vs Canberra Raiders

Raiders. There is still a glimmer of hope that the Raiders can play finals footy and I still don’t think the Warriors will win another game this season.

Wests Tigers vs Manly Sea Eagles

Sea Eagles. The Tigers have been very brave in recent weeks and have given their fans some optimism for next year. But I think beating a Sea Eagles team charging toward the finals will be too big an ask, even at Leichardt Oval.

Tips: Rabbitohs, Eels, Broncos, Dragons, Storm, Panthers, Raiders, Sea Eagles

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Canterbury Bulldogs

Rabbitohs. It’s a game the Bulldogs are capable of winning, but I’m going for the Rabbitohs based on the fact they’ve usually got significantly more points in them than their lacklustre opponents.

Parramatta Eels vs Newcastle Knights

Eels. They’ve got to be careful they don’t drop in intensity against a team that is way down the ladder, but surely the fact the Knights have won a rare two in a row will guard against that.

Brisbane Broncos vs Cronulla Sharks

Broncos. I’m worried about the Sharks and their yo-yo form. They’re good enough at their best to win this, but it’s hard to tip them when you can only guess which version of the team you’ll get.

St George Illawarra Dragons vs Gold Coast Titans

Dragons. They’re doing their best to butcher a golden opportunity to make the finals, but they’re still not going remotely as bad as the Titans, who have been a disgrace in their recent games.

Melbourne Storm vs Sydney Roosters

Storm. I wouldn’t be surprised to see the Roosters make a contest of this. They’re under pressure to defend second place and have got a couple of stars back. But I just can’t tip them in Melbourne.

Penrith Panthers vs North Queensland Cowboys

Panthers. The Cowboys have hit the wall in the last couple of weeks, while the Panthers have continued their rearguard action and entered the top eight. Panthers to kick on with a home win.

New Zealand Warriors vs Canberra Raiders

Raiders. The game that could leave you wondering why you tipped the Raiders – or the Warriors, depending on what happens. The Raiders look like they’ve pulled it together, but for how long?

Wests Tigers vs Manly Sea Eagles

Sea Eagles. They managed an incredible rescue of that game against the Roosters and with the Trbojevic brothers and Daly Cherry-Evans driving them hard I can’t see the Tigers stopping them.

Tips: Rabbitohs, Eels, Broncos, Dragons, Storm, Panthers, Raiders, Sea Eagles

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Canterbury Bulldogs

Rabbitohs. What a bludger of a game to open Round 23. Seriously, think of the children – of course, they don’t get to see it anyway with kick-off delayed until stupid o’clock. I’m getting off topic aren’t I? It’s still more interesting than this game. Rabbitohs. Bulldogs are garbage.

Parramatta Eels vs Newcastle Knights

Eels. Parramatta can significantly improve their chance of a top four finish with a win here, and they should do so. Despite the Knights on a winning run, the Eels are a step up from what they have faced.

Brisbane Broncos vs Cronulla Sharks

Broncos. This is a contender for game of the round, but I just can’t see the Sharks getting up. Despite their inconsistencies and ability to pull off wins, the Broncos are cooking after last weeks steam-rolling of the Titans.

St George Illawarra Dragons vs Gold Coast Titans

Dragons. Surely? They have to win here. Losses to Newcastle and South Sydney have left them dangling out of the eight and this must – it absolutely must – be a statement game.

Melbourne Storm vs Sydney Roosters

Storm. This is the other contender for game of the round, but the Roosters, for mine haven’t been all that impressive despite sitting high on the ladder. I got called out in the comments for writing that exact thing last week, but then they went and lost to Manly.

Besides, the Storm are on another level to every other team right now. They almost beat the Roosters understrength during the Origin period and should run away with this one.

Penrith Panthers vs North Queensland Cowboys

Panthers. I don’t think the Cowboys are exactly in free fall, but last week’s loss to the Storm is going to have shaken them up a a bit. They have been playing well without JT, but injuries and a thumping might hurt the confidence. Penrith picked up a scrappy win over the Tigers and have won 9 of 11 without playing all that well, but should win here.

New Zealand Warriors vs Canberra Raiders

Raiders. You wouldn’t trust the Warriors as far as you could throw them right now. Canberra beat the Sharks next week and should roll out of Auckland with their mathematical finals chances still in tact.

Wests Tigers vs Manly Sea Eagles

Sea Eagles. Could be a bit of a cricket score this. The Tigers didn’t play that badly next week, but Manly need to win and win well.

Round 23 Tim Greg Mary Scott The Crowd RAB v BUL BUL RAB RAB RAB ??? EEL v KNI EEL EEL EEL EEL ??? BRO v SHA SHA BRO SHA BRO ??? DRA v TIT DRA DRA DRA DRA ??? STO v ROO STO STO STO STO ??? PAN v COW PAN PAN COW PAN ??? WAR v RAI WAR RAI RAI RAI ??? TIG v SEA MAN SEA SEA SEA ??? Last week 4 5 5 6 5 Total 87 102 95 96 107

Now it’s your turn to try and beat the experts. Using the form below, select your tips for the weekend ahead and we will have the results at 5pm (AEST) this afternoon.