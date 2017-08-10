 

Round 21 AFL Teams: All the ins and outs for every club

    The teams for Round 21 of the 2017 AFL season have been released – check out all the ins and outs for your club below.

    Western Bulldogs vs GWS Giants

    7:50pm Friday August 11, Etihad Stadium

    Western Bulldogs
    IN: Tory Dickson, Jake Stringer, Josh Dunkley
    OUT: Clay Smith (Omitted), Lukas Webb (Omitted), Easton Wood (Hamstring)

    GWS Giants
    IN: Jonathon Patton, Toby Greene
    OUT: Devon Smith (Knee), Shane Mumford (Suspension)

    Sydney Swans vs Fremantle Dockers

    1:45pm Saturday August 12, SCG

    Sydney Swans
    No Change

    Fremantle Dockers
    IN: Sean Darcy, Matt Taberner, Joshua Deluca
    OUT: Hayden Crozier (Concussion), Jonathon Griffin (Omitted), Brady Grey (Hamstring)

    Geelong Cats vs Richmond Tigers

    2:10pm Saturday August 12, Simonds Stadium

    Geelong Cats
    IN: Patrick Dangerfield, Steven Motlop, Rhys Stanley, Daniel Menzel
    OUT: Joel Selwood (Ankle), Mitch Duncan (Suspension), Wylie Buzza (Omitted), Tom Hawkins (Suspension)

    Richmond Tigers
    IN: Jack Riewoldt
    OUT: Anthony Miles (Omitted)

    Brisbane Lions vs Gold Coast Suns

    4:35pm Saturday August 12, Gabba

    Brisbane Lions
    IN: Sam Mayes, Michael Close
    OUT: Josh Schache (Omitted), Alex Witherden (Hamstring)

    Gold Coast Suns
    IN: Jarryd Lyons, Ben Ainsworth, David Swallow, Callum Ah Chee
    OUT: Tom J Lynch (Knee), Jarrad Grant (Omitted), Gary Ablett (Hamstring), Mitch Hallahan (Omitted)

    Essendon Bombers vs Adelaide Crows

    7:25pm Saturday August 12, Etihad Stadium

    Essendon Bombers
    IN: Andrew McGrath, Matt Dea, James Kelly, Jayden Laverde, Matthew Leuenberger
    OUT: Tom Bellchambers (Foot), Michael Hartley (Omitted), Zach Merrett (Suspension), Orazio Fantasia (Hamstring), Mark Baguley (Rested)

    Adelaide Crows
    No Change

    West Coast Eagles vs Carlton Blues

    7:40pm Saturday August 12, Domain Stadium

    West Coast Eagles
    IN: Matt Priddis, Lewis Jetta, Nathan Vardy
    OUT: Malcolm Karpany (Omitted), Chris Masten (Omitted), Will Schofield (Omitted)

    Carlton Blues
    IN: Tom Williamson
    OUT: Caleb Marchbank (Arm)

    Melbourne Demons vs St Kilda Saints

    1:10pm Sunday August 13, MCG

    Melbourne Demons
    IN: Mitch Hannan, Angus Brayshaw, Billy Stretch, Sam Weideman, Josh Wagner
    OUT: Sam Frost (Omitted), Christian Salem (Omitted)

    (three to be omitted)

    St Kilda Saints
    IN: Tom Hickey, Jack Lonie, Sam Gilbert, Daniel McKenzie
    OUT: Nick Riewoldt (Concussion)

    (three to be omitted)

    Hawthorn Hawks vs North Melbourne Kangaroos

    3:20pm Sunday August 13, UTAS Stadium

    Hawthorn Hawks
    IN: Luke Hodge, Kurt Heatherley, Kade Stewart
    OUT: None

    (three to be omitted)

    North Melbourne Kangaroos
    IN: Jed Anderson, Jy Simpkin, Kayne Turner, Cameron Zurhaar
    OUT: Nick Larkey (Omitted)

    (three to be omitted)

    Port Adelaide Power vs Collingwood Magpies

    4:40pm Sunday August 13, Adelaide Oval

    Port Adelaide Power
    IN: Dan Houston, Dougal Howard, Chad Wingard, Jake Neade, Matthew White, Riley Bonner, Brendon Ah Chee
    OUT: Aaron Young (Omitted), Jack Hombsch (Hip), Angus Monfries (Omitted), Jackson Trengove (Omitted)

    (three to be omitted)

    Collingwood Magpies
    IN: Mason Cox, Callum Brown, James Aish, Josh Daicos, Tim Broomhead, Josh Smith
    OUT: Brodie Grundy (Suspension), Daniel Wells (Quad), Levi Greenwood (Knee)
    NEW: Josh Daicos

    (three to be omitted)

    All time are AEST.

