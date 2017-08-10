Round 21 AFL Teams: All the ins and outs for every club

The teams for Round 21 of the 2017 AFL season have been released – check out all the ins and outs for your club below.
Western Bulldogs vs GWS Giants
7:50pm Friday August 11, Etihad Stadium
Western Bulldogs
IN: Tory Dickson, Jake Stringer, Josh Dunkley
OUT: Clay Smith (Omitted), Lukas Webb (Omitted), Easton Wood (Hamstring)
GWS Giants
IN: Jonathon Patton, Toby Greene
OUT: Devon Smith (Knee), Shane Mumford (Suspension)
Sydney Swans vs Fremantle Dockers
1:45pm Saturday August 12, SCG
Sydney Swans
No Change
Fremantle Dockers
IN: Sean Darcy, Matt Taberner, Joshua Deluca
OUT: Hayden Crozier (Concussion), Jonathon Griffin (Omitted), Brady Grey (Hamstring)
Geelong Cats vs Richmond Tigers
2:10pm Saturday August 12, Simonds Stadium
Geelong Cats
IN: Patrick Dangerfield, Steven Motlop, Rhys Stanley, Daniel Menzel
OUT: Joel Selwood (Ankle), Mitch Duncan (Suspension), Wylie Buzza (Omitted), Tom Hawkins (Suspension)
Richmond Tigers
IN: Jack Riewoldt
OUT: Anthony Miles (Omitted)
Brisbane Lions vs Gold Coast Suns
4:35pm Saturday August 12, Gabba
Brisbane Lions
IN: Sam Mayes, Michael Close
OUT: Josh Schache (Omitted), Alex Witherden (Hamstring)
Gold Coast Suns
IN: Jarryd Lyons, Ben Ainsworth, David Swallow, Callum Ah Chee
OUT: Tom J Lynch (Knee), Jarrad Grant (Omitted), Gary Ablett (Hamstring), Mitch Hallahan (Omitted)
Essendon Bombers vs Adelaide Crows
7:25pm Saturday August 12, Etihad Stadium
Essendon Bombers
IN: Andrew McGrath, Matt Dea, James Kelly, Jayden Laverde, Matthew Leuenberger
OUT: Tom Bellchambers (Foot), Michael Hartley (Omitted), Zach Merrett (Suspension), Orazio Fantasia (Hamstring), Mark Baguley (Rested)
Adelaide Crows
No Change
West Coast Eagles vs Carlton Blues
7:40pm Saturday August 12, Domain Stadium
West Coast Eagles
IN: Matt Priddis, Lewis Jetta, Nathan Vardy
OUT: Malcolm Karpany (Omitted), Chris Masten (Omitted), Will Schofield (Omitted)
Carlton Blues
IN: Tom Williamson
OUT: Caleb Marchbank (Arm)
Melbourne Demons vs St Kilda Saints
1:10pm Sunday August 13, MCG
Melbourne Demons
IN: Mitch Hannan, Angus Brayshaw, Billy Stretch, Sam Weideman, Josh Wagner
OUT: Sam Frost (Omitted), Christian Salem (Omitted)
(three to be omitted)
St Kilda Saints
IN: Tom Hickey, Jack Lonie, Sam Gilbert, Daniel McKenzie
OUT: Nick Riewoldt (Concussion)
(three to be omitted)
Hawthorn Hawks vs North Melbourne Kangaroos
3:20pm Sunday August 13, UTAS Stadium
Hawthorn Hawks
IN: Luke Hodge, Kurt Heatherley, Kade Stewart
OUT: None
(three to be omitted)
North Melbourne Kangaroos
IN: Jed Anderson, Jy Simpkin, Kayne Turner, Cameron Zurhaar
OUT: Nick Larkey (Omitted)
(three to be omitted)
Port Adelaide Power vs Collingwood Magpies
4:40pm Sunday August 13, Adelaide Oval
Port Adelaide Power
IN: Dan Houston, Dougal Howard, Chad Wingard, Jake Neade, Matthew White, Riley Bonner, Brendon Ah Chee
OUT: Aaron Young (Omitted), Jack Hombsch (Hip), Angus Monfries (Omitted), Jackson Trengove (Omitted)
(three to be omitted)
Collingwood Magpies
IN: Mason Cox, Callum Brown, James Aish, Josh Daicos, Tim Broomhead, Josh Smith
OUT: Brodie Grundy (Suspension), Daniel Wells (Quad), Levi Greenwood (Knee)
NEW: Josh Daicos
(three to be omitted)
All time are AEST.
Paul D said | August 10th 2017 @ 6:58pm
Shame about Witherden, but he’s definitely shown he has what it takes. Close in for Schache to give us more aggression in the forward line, Close is one of our more maligned players – I’ve always liked his attitude though, just seems to be skill that lets him down. But he will get amongst it, I will go out on a limb and say Lions 30+, no Ablett – more importantly no Lynch, they’re not going to trouble us
famous last words
August 10th 2017 @ 7:16pm
Neil from Warrandyte said | August 10th 2017 @ 7:16pm
Everyone talking about Geelong’s outs and what an advantage those are to the Tigers which is true. Geelong’s home ground advantage is surely a much bigger advantage to the cats however.
Richmond will face a hostile crowd where 95% will be cats supporters and play a team that trains exclusively at the ground. All in all it should be a very tight game, but wouldn’t be surprised if the cats prevail. Will be one very ecstatic Tiger supporter if we can come away with the four points though.