Round 21 AFL Teams: All the ins and outs for every club

By Josh Elliott , 10 Aug 2017 Josh Elliott is a Roar Editor

The teams for Round 21 of the 2017 AFL season have been released – check out all the ins and outs for your club below.

Western Bulldogs vs GWS Giants

7:50pm Friday August 11, Etihad Stadium

Western Bulldogs

IN: Tory Dickson, Jake Stringer, Josh Dunkley

OUT: Clay Smith (Omitted), Lukas Webb (Omitted), Easton Wood (Hamstring)

GWS Giants

IN: Jonathon Patton, Toby Greene

OUT: Devon Smith (Knee), Shane Mumford (Suspension)

Sydney Swans vs Fremantle Dockers

1:45pm Saturday August 12, SCG

Sydney Swans

No Change

Fremantle Dockers

IN: Sean Darcy, Matt Taberner, Joshua Deluca

OUT: Hayden Crozier (Concussion), Jonathon Griffin (Omitted), Brady Grey (Hamstring)

Geelong Cats vs Richmond Tigers

2:10pm Saturday August 12, Simonds Stadium

Geelong Cats

IN: Patrick Dangerfield, Steven Motlop, Rhys Stanley, Daniel Menzel

OUT: Joel Selwood (Ankle), Mitch Duncan (Suspension), Wylie Buzza (Omitted), Tom Hawkins (Suspension)

Richmond Tigers

IN: Jack Riewoldt

OUT: Anthony Miles (Omitted)

Brisbane Lions vs Gold Coast Suns

4:35pm Saturday August 12, Gabba

Brisbane Lions

IN: Sam Mayes, Michael Close

OUT: Josh Schache (Omitted), Alex Witherden (Hamstring)

Gold Coast Suns

IN: Jarryd Lyons, Ben Ainsworth, David Swallow, Callum Ah Chee

OUT: Tom J Lynch (Knee), Jarrad Grant (Omitted), Gary Ablett (Hamstring), Mitch Hallahan (Omitted)

Essendon Bombers vs Adelaide Crows

7:25pm Saturday August 12, Etihad Stadium

Essendon Bombers

IN: Andrew McGrath, Matt Dea, James Kelly, Jayden Laverde, Matthew Leuenberger

OUT: Tom Bellchambers (Foot), Michael Hartley (Omitted), Zach Merrett (Suspension), Orazio Fantasia (Hamstring), Mark Baguley (Rested)

Adelaide Crows

No Change

West Coast Eagles vs Carlton Blues

7:40pm Saturday August 12, Domain Stadium

West Coast Eagles

IN: Matt Priddis, Lewis Jetta, Nathan Vardy

OUT: Malcolm Karpany (Omitted), Chris Masten (Omitted), Will Schofield (Omitted)

Carlton Blues

IN: Tom Williamson

OUT: Caleb Marchbank (Arm)

Melbourne Demons vs St Kilda Saints

1:10pm Sunday August 13, MCG

Melbourne Demons

IN: Mitch Hannan, Angus Brayshaw, Billy Stretch, Sam Weideman, Josh Wagner

OUT: Sam Frost (Omitted), Christian Salem (Omitted)

(three to be omitted)

St Kilda Saints

IN: Tom Hickey, Jack Lonie, Sam Gilbert, Daniel McKenzie

OUT: Nick Riewoldt (Concussion)

(three to be omitted)

Hawthorn Hawks vs North Melbourne Kangaroos

3:20pm Sunday August 13, UTAS Stadium

Hawthorn Hawks

IN: Luke Hodge, Kurt Heatherley, Kade Stewart

OUT: None

(three to be omitted)

North Melbourne Kangaroos

IN: Jed Anderson, Jy Simpkin, Kayne Turner, Cameron Zurhaar

OUT: Nick Larkey (Omitted)

(three to be omitted)

Port Adelaide Power vs Collingwood Magpies

4:40pm Sunday August 13, Adelaide Oval

Port Adelaide Power

IN: Dan Houston, Dougal Howard, Chad Wingard, Jake Neade, Matthew White, Riley Bonner, Brendon Ah Chee

OUT: Aaron Young (Omitted), Jack Hombsch (Hip), Angus Monfries (Omitted), Jackson Trengove (Omitted)

(three to be omitted)

Collingwood Magpies

IN: Mason Cox, Callum Brown, James Aish, Josh Daicos, Tim Broomhead, Josh Smith

OUT: Brodie Grundy (Suspension), Daniel Wells (Quad), Levi Greenwood (Knee)

NEW: Josh Daicos

(three to be omitted)

All time are AEST.