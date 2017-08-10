A set of six Wests Tigers rookies that give fans hope for the future

A recent social media discussion on Wests Tigers’ Rookie of the Year candidates prompted me to peer out from the wreckage of another disappointing season to find six rays of light that may just make a difference in 2018.

Here are six reasons for fans to be cheerful:

Moses Suli

Age: 19

NRL games: 16

Suli is my pick for Tigers Rookie of the Year. In fact, if the Tigers were a better-performed team, he may have challenged Nick Cotric for NRL rookie.

This young man virtually skipped NYC (two games in 2016), after playing in junior representative sides for the Balmain Tigers, to make his NRL debut in Round 1 at age 18.

The untested player was promptly signed to a three-year contract extension, reportedly worth $1.3 million, following heavy interest from other clubs – leading to increased criticism of management.

Suli has lived up to the hype with strong performances during difficult times, showing speed, power and maturity beyond his age.

Jacob Liddle

Age: 20

NRL games: 14

While not strictly a rookie – he played an NRL game in 2016 – Liddle is a rare rugby league talent.

A standout performer at both NYC and NSW Cup level, his speed and guile at dummy half prompted club officials to predict a representative career for the young rake.

Currently out of action with a season-ending shoulder injury, Liddle will look to add more size to his frame in 2018.

His combination sharing the hooking duties with the robust Matt McIlwrick worked well in what has been a difficult season.

Esan Marsters

Age: 20

NRL games: 9

A backrower blessed with nice footwork and a wicked offload, Marsters impressed in the NYC and NSW Cup teams.

But with injuries to outside backs, the Cook Islands international has been used in the centres, showcasing his talent and versatility with a number of classy performances.

The club has added outside backs Mahe Fonua, Taane Milne and Corey Thompson to the roster for 2018, so Marsters may revert back to the forwards. He will at the very least push for a bench spot in 2018.

Matt Eisenhuth

Age: 24

NRL games: 7

This is one of those inspirational rugby league stories of patience and persistence.

At an age where players are either established or finished, Eisenhuth rose up to make his first grade debut at almost 25 years old.

Matt has the right pedigree to be a rugby league player – his cousin is Cronulla, NSW and Australian stalwart Paul Gallen, while another cousin, Tom Eisenhuth, played an NRL game for Penrith.

An under 20s star at Parramatta, his career was put on hold for some time, dealing with serious injury and illness issues.

Now plugging the middle in the number 13 jersey, Eisenhuth is providing much-needed size and strong defence. He also has silky ball skills for a big man, adding an extra dimension to the Tigers’ attack.

Alex Twal

Age: 21

NRL games: 5

When Alex Twal emerged as an NYC front rower for the Eels, it was obvious he has going to play in the NRL. The only question was when.

Behind a quality forward pack at Parramatta, the former Junior Kangaroo saw an opportunity to play first grade at the Tigers, gaining a mid-season release.

The young forward has had an immediate impact, recording impressive stats in terms of metres gained and number of tackles. Twal is in line to represent Lebanon in the Rugby League World Cup later this year.

With Ben Matulino and Russell Packer on board, it is shaping up to be an impressive prop rotation for Ivan Cleary to work with next season.

Malakai Watene-Zelezniak

Age: 25

NRL games: 10

Another relative late comer to the NRL. The centre-winger transferred to the Tigers mid-season looking for an opportunity.

Watene-Zelezniak debuted in first grade for the Panthers earlier this year. It would be fair to say he was playing in the shadow of his immensely talented younger brother, Dallin, at Penrith.

Since making the move to Concord, he has taken every opportunity with both hands, quickly earning a reputation as a strong and reliable player who can find the tryline.

While there will be stiff competition in the outside backs next year, Malakai provides much-needed depth and a quality option for the coach.

We have been here before.

Promising juniors has been the mantra for Wests Tigers coaching staff and fans for as long as the club has been around. Yet some of the best will not be at Concord in 2018, including Aaron Woods and the freakishly talented James Tedesco.

While the Tigers have ‘stayed in the fight’ longer in recent games, they have only managed wins against Newcastle and the Gold Coast, surrounded by a host of losses, and will battle it out with the ever-improving Knights to avoid the wooden spoon.

Next season’s team will barely resemble the sides that played under Jason Taylor and Mick Potter. The coach will have the luxury of working with his preferred players on the paddock.

The above-mentioned rookies will be joined next season by experienced campaigners Josh Reynolds and Chris McQueen.

If Ivan Cleary can maintain a settled environment in 2018, and continue to develop these young guns, then fans might just have a game or two to attend in September for the first time since 2011.