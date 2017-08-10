South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Canterbury Bulldogs: NRL live scores, blog

The South Sydney Rabbitohs and Canterbury Bulldogs meet on their mutual home ground in a clash between two sides who have seriously frustrated their fans this season. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 7:40pm (AEST).

Week after week the blow torch is fired up on the Bulldogs and coach Des Hasler, and week after week the mentor doesn’t budge.

Consistency in team selection flies in the face of the poor form the blue and whites have shown. Ineffective combinations in the halves and the spine have plagued them, and a negative and impotent attack has been the result.

Over the past month, things have looked particularly awful and the debacle against the Eels last week, where schoolboy errors were commonplace, was the last straw for many in the kennel.

Contrastingly, the Rabbitohs pulled off the most unlikely of miracles against the Dragons in a last-gasp win that masked a far from polished performance.

However, a win is a win and with the Dragons having everything for which to play, their inability to put away a plucky Rabbitohs team reflected the latter’s grit and resilience.

Still, Souths come off one win in the last five, with their thrashing of the Panthers on July 2 the last time they had tasted victory prior to their Round 22 heroics.

Apart from an absurd win against the Knights in all the emotion of the Josh Reynolds farewell from Belmore, the Bulldogs haven’t tasted victory since June 12, when they too shocked the Dragons.

Certainly not inspiring form to write home about, but these two old foes will turn on the fireworks as they always do, meaning this could be a decent contest.

Prediction

Souths will start with energy and look the winner early, before the Dogs work into the grind and find a way to scrap points late in the game for an unlikely victory.

Catch all the action on The Roar live from 7:40pm (AEST).