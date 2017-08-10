Will Ben Lennon remain at Tigerland in 2018?

Every year when a team is dominating in the AFL, there is a youngster struggling in the reserves. Ben Lennon is one such struggler.

The talented youngster has barley been able to make a senior presence in the past two AFL seasons, after an impressive first couple of years.

The small forward played seven games in his debut season in 2014 and then nine games in 2015, when he received a Rising Star nomination.

Unfortunately for Lennon, he was controversially overlooked for his side’s Week 1 finals clash with North Melbourne, only a fortnight after his Rising Star nomination performance.

The Tigers lost the match and Lennon has never been able to recover, following up with two ordinary campaigns.

This year, the 22-year-old started exceptionally, dominating in the JLT matches and in the early rounds of the VFL, which awarded him a senior selection in Round 2.

In that game, Lennon kicked a goal and had nine disposals, but hasn’t been seen since Round 3 after a disappointing output.

In the interim, the former first round draft pick has dominated in the VFL, with his last game against Werribee being one of his best, kicking four gaols.

Despite that, Lennon has constantly been overlooked, with the Tigers’ other small forwards playing so well. Even Sam Lloyd has only managed eight matches this year, as the emergence of Jason Castanga, Shai Bolton, Tyson Stengle, Dan Butler and the improvement of Daniel Rioli kept Lennon out.

Lennon was named in the extended line-up to face Hawthorn last Sunday, however he was withdrawn, further decreasing his chances of another senior call-up.

Ben Lennon has been withdrawn from our squad for Sunday's #AFLTigersHawks clash. Jacob Townsend comes in to the 25 to be finalised at 5pm pic.twitter.com/tdzNrIQ7mA — Richmond FC (@Richmond_FC) August 4, 2017

With Richmond looking to finish in the top four this year, and Lennon unlikely to be a part of that, he is set to either move or be moved on in 2018.

Lennon has raw talent, and Carlton were eager to obtain his services in his breakthrough 2015 season. However, after two ordinary years, it may be difficult to attract a lot of interest.

As a result, he may stay at Punt Road, however that’s only if Richmond wants him.

At the moment, Lennon’s future is uncertain, although if he is to move away from Richmond, then he is worth another chance.