2007 top ten AFL draft reorder

It’s been 10 years since the 2006 AFL draft. Here’s how it should have looked, with the benefit of hindsight.

Pick 1 – Patrick Dangerfield – Carlton (Originally Matthew Kreuzer)

Dangerfield has been a legend for the Crows and Cats over the last 10 years. He was originally drafted with pick 10, playing 196 games to date – 154 for Adelaide and 42 for Geelong – and kicking 222 goals to date – 163 for Adelaide and 59 for Geelong.

He is a one-time Brownlow Medallist, one-time Leigh Matthews Medallist, two-time club best and fairest, four-time All-Australian, and one-time Showdown Medallist.

Pick 2 – Trent Cotchin – Richmond (Originally Trent Cotchin)

Cotchin has been a great midfielder for the Tigers over the last 10 years. He was originally selected with pick 2, playing 192 games and kicking 115 goals to date.

He is a one-time Brownlow Medallist, one-time All-Australian, one-time Yiooken Award winner, one-time Ian Stewart Medallist, three-time club best and fairest, and the current Richmond Football Club captain.

Pick 3 – Alex Rance – West Coast (Originally Chris Masten)

Rance has been a fantastic defender for the Tigers over the last 10 years. He was originally taken with pick 18, playing 169 games and kicking 8 goals to date. He is a three-time All-Australian, one-time club best and fairest, and the current Richmond Football Club vice-captain.

Pick 4 – Cyril Rioli – Melbourne (Originally Cale Morton)

Rioli has been electrifying at times for the Hawks over the last 10 years. He was originally drafted with pick 12, playing 185 games and kicking 273 goals to date. He is a four-time premiership player, one-time Norm Smith Medallist, three-time All-Australian, and the 2009 Goal of the Year winner.

Pick 5 – Taylor Walker – Western Bulldogs (Originally Jarrad Grant)

Walker has been a hulking forward for the Crows over the last 10 years. He was originally selected with pick 75, playing 148 games and kicking 349 goals to date. He is a two-time club leading goalkicker and the current Adelaide Football Club captain.

Pick 6 – Harry Taylor – Essendon (Originally David Myers)

Taylor has been a fantastic swingman for the Cats over the past 10 years. He was originally taken with pick 17, playing 223 games and kicking 61 goals to date. He is a two-time premiership player, two-time All-Australian, and one-time Jim Stynes Medallist.

Pick 7 – Robbie Tarrant – Fremantle (Originally Rhys Palmer)

Tarrant had a tough start to his career, but has broken through over the last three years. He was originally drafted with pick 15, playing 102 goals and kicking 42 goals to date, however playing only 39 in his first 7 years. He is a one-time club best and fairest.

Pick 8 – Shane Mumford – Brisbane (Originally Lachie Henderson)

The Giants big man has been a brilliant ruckman for the Cats, Swans, and Giants over the last 10 years. He was originally selected with pick 57 in the rookie draft, playing 169 games to date – 21 for Geelong, 79 for Sydney, and 69 for GWS – and kicking 51 goals to date – three for Geelong, 36 for Sydney, and twelve for GWS. He is a one-time premiership player, one-time club best and fairest, and one-time Brett Kirk Medallist.

Pick 9 – Cale Hooker – St Kilda (Originally Ben McEvoy)

Hooker has been a fantastic swingman for the Bombers over the last 10 years. He was originally taken with pick 54, playing 151 games and kicking 63 goals to date. He is a one-time club best and fairest winner and one-time All-Australian.

Pick 10 – Jack Steven – Adelaide (Originally Patrick Dangerfield)

Steven has been a great midfielder for the Saints over the last 9 years, playing 151 games and kicking 94 goals to date. He is a three-time club best and fairest.