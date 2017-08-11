Behind The Barriers – Five bets for the weekend

It was a mixed bag last week for the followers, with second placings in three of the five bets, but Wallace Street spanked them on debut on the Parks track. Confident about this weekend, so here are my five best bets.

Bet One – Win – Morphettville Parks Race Seven Number 9 Mystified

Happy to take any price. She comes through the Lightning a fortnight back where she was given every chance by Pannell in the run but had to settle for a fourth to Bandipur. If anything, she was too close to the tempo. Her go is getting back and flashing. If that eventuates, she’s the one. Should win.

Bet Two – Each Way – Doomben Race One Number 2 Anton Ev Avant

At double figures he is worth an each way play. He comes through the race won by Mr Epic here a fortnight back and I thought his effort was quite good. Got back in a race dominated by those near the pace and though he never really looked likely, he was making ground. He has the upside and he can turn the tables. Happy to find out at the price.

Bet Three – Win – Rosehill Race Six Number 3 Trekking

Provided we get dry tracks, this three year old could develop into top class and be one of the best youngsters in Australia. He could well be the best three year old colt Godolphin has in the stable so I’ll keep the faith. I kept the faith in the Autumn with him and while he didn’t win, he didn’t let me down. Did a very good job in defeat first up in the Black Opal before striking the bog on Slipper Day. Trial leading in was outstanding and looks to have come back bigger and better than ever.

Bet Four – Win – Flemington Race Two Number 2 Kilimanjaro

Needs to stand up in order to be a Spring contender and he will. Many were quick to sack him after his seemingly poor effort last time out here, but keep in mind that this is a 2400m+ horse, and he was second up after a long, long spell. This run will tell us whether he is a contender or pretender as a Melbourne Cup contender. I am hoping he is a contender.

Bet Five – Each Way – Flemington Race Seven Number 3 Grande Rosso

Great each way play in the Aurie’s Star. Talented galloper resuming for the Hayes/Dabernig team after a very good Summer/Autumn campaign which saw him race very consistently. 1200m is probably short of his best, but gee his jump out a couple of weeks back was something to behold. It was first class. If he runs up to that, he wins.