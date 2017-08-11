Damn you ARU! The wrong team is dead and you know it

So the curtain falls on one of the pathetic debacles in recent Australian sporting memory, with the wrong heads on the chopping block.
In a statement just released ARU Chairman, Cameron Clyne said: “The ARU Board has today made the decision to discontinue the Western Force as the Super Rugby competition reverts to fifteen teams for the 2018 season.
“This is a sad day for Rugby, especially for Western Force fans. We accept that there will be anger and resentment over this decision and we sympathise with those fans. We sincerely hope that they are not lost to the game forever.”
Well Mr Clyne, this is definitely one fan lost to the game forever.
As a WA sports fan living in Melbourne, I always had a dark feeling in the pit of my stomach that the Rebels would outlast the Force.
Why would the ARU ever get rid of their golden haired child in the sporting capital of this country? The one that has cost them millions upon millions?
Why, when instead you can throw the team from the less attractive market on the other side of the country to the wolves just as they get backing by one of the richest people in the nation?
It’s easy to plea for forgiveness when your own pathetic stewardship helped march not only Super Rugby but Australian rugby as a whole into insignficance.
I hope this does go to court so every one of the mismanagements made by the ARU in recent years is placed on display for all to see.
Blame ‘financial outcomes’ all you want, Australian rugby isn’t where it is due to either the Force or Rebels, this is on you, plain and simple.
And to say: “We are regretful that this issue has consumed so much of the public commentary on the game in 2017,” like this is even excusable – this was your own doing.
The ARU board deserve every last ounce of rage and vitriol that is coming their way and I look forward to the swarm of excuses that will be vomited back at punters for why the Force have joined the Western Reds in the WA professional sports paupers’ grave.
To the Rebels fans, I hold no grudge with you. One of our teams was always going to lose and I wish you all the best.
But ARU, remember these words: The west will never forget.
Hope you’re not holding your breath for WA Wallabies. Could be one lengthy wait once the current mob is gone.
August 11th 2017 @ 5:18pm
Machooka said | August 11th 2017 @ 5:18pm | ! Report
Ffs ARU… get a dog up ya!
August 11th 2017 @ 5:19pm
Jules said | August 11th 2017 @ 5:19pm | ! Report
I am also lost to Rugby Union in Australia. I bought tickets for the Rugby Championship in Perth. I feel sick at the thought of attending. Just devastated..
August 11th 2017 @ 5:21pm
Mathew Langdon said | August 11th 2017 @ 5:21pm | ! Report
Might I recommend a white t-shirt with SCREW THE ARU written on it for your attire?
August 11th 2017 @ 5:27pm
Dave said | August 11th 2017 @ 5:27pm | ! Report
I prefer getting a refund. Attending just gives the eastern staters even more money.
August 11th 2017 @ 5:21pm
Damo said | August 11th 2017 @ 5:21pm | ! Report
And people wonder why West Australians have an ‘us and them’ mentality.
Apparently the Western Pirates NRL team was a very solid proposal not too long ago, I expect the NRL (who are infinitely more financially stable than the ARU) to jump all over it in the next 18 months.
The test coming up soon is going to be populated by tumbleweeds, oh and Twiggy and the WA state govt might just go ahead and sue the pants off the ARU.
They really have no idea what they’ve done to the Rugby brand.
August 11th 2017 @ 5:27pm
Mathew Langdon said | August 11th 2017 @ 5:27pm | ! Report
Talk out west is Andrew Forrest is in discussions with the WA Government to consider a circa $120 million claim against the ARU for the cost of refurbishing nib Stadium.
However must be stated, this is pure rumour at this stage
August 11th 2017 @ 5:25pm
Waxhead said | August 11th 2017 @ 5:25pm | ! Report
Mathew I fully understand the disappointment of Force fans but……………..
Imo ARU finally made the correct decision.
SANZAR decided 1 Aussie team had to go and………..for many reasons the Force were the obvious and most deserving.
This years better team performances by the Force are irrelevant imo.
Force have had 12 years to make a success of their Super Rugby inclusion but only ever settled for mediocrity.
They’ve only now shown real passion and pride with their head on the chopping block.
Too little far too late imo.
August 11th 2017 @ 5:28pm
Dave said | August 11th 2017 @ 5:28pm | ! Report
ARU?
What with no teams west of Broken Hill?
August 11th 2017 @ 5:42pm
Hoges said | August 11th 2017 @ 5:42pm | ! Report
Rebels have performed far worse and the financial mismanagement at the rebels is beyond belief.