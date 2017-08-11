Western Force axed: ARU press conference live blog, updates

It’s official, the Western Force has been cut from Super Rugby effective immediately after the ARU dropped the bombshell. Join The Roar for all the live updates and info coming in from the ARU’s press conference.

The news has left many rugby fans in a state of disbelief out west.

The Force finished second in the Australian Conference this season but performance hasn’t been enough to keep their future alive.

The Rebels have been saved from the axe in a move slated to be purely financial as the ARU continue their way around a tricky legal battle.

Their hand was forced earlier this year when they agreed to drop a team under the eye of SANZAAR and the fight has been on ever since.

It’s been an ugly battle between the Force, Rebels and ARU as they all wrestle for the upper hand in a murky situation.

Bill Pulver and Cameron Clyne have called the press conference following the breaking news as developments continue to flow.