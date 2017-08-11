Western Force axed: ARU press conference live blog, updates

It’s official, the Western Force has been cut from Super Rugby effective immediately after the ARU dropped the bombshell. Join The Roar for all the live updates and info coming in from the ARU’s press conference.
The news has left many rugby fans in a state of disbelief out west.
The Force finished second in the Australian Conference this season but performance hasn’t been enough to keep their future alive.
The Rebels have been saved from the axe in a move slated to be purely financial as the ARU continue their way around a tricky legal battle.
Their hand was forced earlier this year when they agreed to drop a team under the eye of SANZAAR and the fight has been on ever since.
It’s been an ugly battle between the Force, Rebels and ARU as they all wrestle for the upper hand in a murky situation.
Bill Pulver and Cameron Clyne have called the press conference following the breaking news as developments continue to flow.
6:06pm
Connor Bennett said | 6:06pm
We should remember that Forrest only recently said “I want to be very clear to the ARU. You try to cut the Western Force, you have to go through me first.”
The man is as rich as they come in Australia and has a mountain of power behind him, this could get messy in the courts.
6:01pm
Queenslander said | 6:01pm
A chaos of reasons from .Clyne but interesting competing financial priorities were repeated as the reasons. I assume then my little country rugby club can expect a windfall from the canabalisation of the Force but seriously we are losing track of the core business of Rugby. 15 a side men’s game needs full attention and other forms of the game less so until our Wallabies are supreme again. I loved the women’s Olympic success but beating the ABs and World Cups are the holy grail. NRC needs to go and money channeled to the clubs as this is where Wallabies come from. Lastly didn’t Brumbies, Reds and Tahs all win Super Rugby during the period of 5 Aust teams so not sure what has gone wrong
5:57pm
Connor Bennett said | 5:57pm
BREAKING
Western Force CEO Mark Sinderberry will respond to the ARU’s decision to axe the Force in a few minutes.
6:00pm
Fionn said | 6:00pm
Good.
Hopefully he and Twiggy are marching the ARU all the way to the Supreme Court.
A successful appeal would be the best thing for Aussie rugby.
6:06pm
Machooka said | 6:06pm
Fionn.. the only ones that profit from that stance are the bottom feeders.
Fact is the ARU chose the Force to go rather than the Rebs… ain’t no coming back from that position.
It’s wrong. It’s not right. My phone won’t stop pinging. It’s a sad day for Aussie Rugby!
6:01pm
Machooka said | 6:01pm
Have you every known a day such as this Connor?
6:09pm
Connor Bennett said | 6:09pm
It’s frantic Chook!! Looks like the Force aren’t going to take this one lying down so it’s going to get scrappy I think
5:54pm
Connor Bennett said | 5:54pm
5:49pm
Connor Bennett said | 5:49pm
In among all that, the Rugby Union Players Association has responded to the Force axing as well…
5:51pm
piru said | 5:51pm
Comp claims to come also?
To be honest the best outcome of this would be the complete and utter dissolution of the ARU and allow rugby to rise again
5:47pm
Connor Bennett said | 5:47pm
Well, what an afternoon of rugby news!! Two huge decisions all in one:
The Western Force have been cut from Super Rugby
ARU CEO Bill Pulver has stood down from his role
What next? The Force are going to fight it, legal proceedings are looking near-certain. How will it effect The Rugby Championship? The Force players? The staff?
5:46pm
Lee said | 5:46pm
“We will do the utmost to form the right relationships to continue the development in WA”
Seriously, they expect any sort of support for Rugby in WA now?
When they’ve just confirmed that all they care about are the Eastern states?
5:47pm
piru said | 5:47pm
I think they think we’ll all just start following the Waratahs or something
6:06pm
David D said | 6:06pm
Piru Give it a rest.
6:10pm
RahRah said | 6:10pm
Give what a rest mate?
5:53pm
Dave said | 5:53pm
To continue the development of Rugby League
I think that’s what he meant
5:58pm
ajg said | 5:58pm
completely agree, this is why this is the worst decision they’ve made – and from a horrendously bad bunch this year, that is saying something!
5:45pm
Rhys Bosley said | 5:45pm
Oh well, if that is the way it is going to be then that is it for me when it comes to spending money on professional rugby in this country from now on. As far as I am concerned we are either run our only genuinely international football code for the enjoyment of all Australians or I won’t support anybody who isn’t doing it for love. I will be spending next Super Rugby season following the mighty West’s in the Brisbane Premier Rugby competition and limiting my professional viewing to free to air Wallabies matches.
5:47pm
Fionn said | 5:47pm
I don’t think they understand how many Australian rugby fans, ones from all over the country, not just WA, are going to be left isolated and cold by this decision.
I hope they understand.
5:49pm
Rhys Bosley said | 5:49pm
They don’t care Mate, so long as their own little vested interests are looked after.
5:52pm
piru said | 5:52pm
Yeah the Waratahs might get a halfback and lock out of it so, you know, best decision for everyone really
6:00pm
ajg said | 6:00pm
As a tahs fan I can tell you its really left me with a nasty taste in my mouth and I’m thinking of just quitting on super rugby
5:44pm
Connor Bennett said | 5:44pm
“He’s (Pulver) copped an incredible amount of unfair personal criticism.”
5:43pm
Connor Bennett said | 5:43pm
“Fashionable to blame Bill (Pulver) for everything wrong in Australian rugby,” said Clyne on finding a replacement for Pulver.
5:45pm
Dave said | 5:45pm
Some of us blame you too as well Cam
5:50pm
Rhys Bosley said | 5:50pm
Totally.
5:42pm
Connor Bennett said | 5:42pm
“South Africa have exited two teams and did have a team playing in the Super final, so we have to be mindful that our competitors aren’t standing still,” Clyne on whether the axing will impact the performance of the other teams and the Wallabies.
5:46pm
piru said | 5:46pm
The Lions won as many games against NZ teams as the Aussie teams did
5:55pm
Machpants said | 5:55pm
One? Are you sure? Just being a pedant. ARU is talking ar$3
5:56pm
piru said | 5:56pm
Sorry, regular season
just making a point
6:08pm
Ed said | 6:08pm
They won one from two against NZ sides this season.