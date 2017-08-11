Forced out! The ARU swings the axe and gets it wrong

The ARU have confirmed that they will discontinue the license of the Western Force.
This is the worst possible outcome for Australian rugby.
Western Australia is great for rugby – they are producing great Super Rugby players and Wallabies, their own ones.
They’ve got terrific support from Twiggy Forrest, and they have a very passionate crowd.
This decision will only play into the fears of Western Australians that the eastern seaboard doesn’t care about them, and alienate them from the game.
It will kill the prospect of exciting growth for the sport in Western Australia.
Instead, the ARU should have made the decision to put an end to the Melbourne Rebels.
The Rebels, in a city and state obsessed with Australian rules football, have nothing going for them.
Look at the Melbourne Storm – despite being one of the most successful NRL teams with the best players going around, they have never been the dominant sporting team in Melbourne.
What hope, then, do the Melbourne Rebels have? They are not really creating players – they have produced only a handful of Wallabies, and haven’t made a genuine star. They’re not going to get a run in the media.
It seems like the ARU made the easiest decision on offer.
The long term ramifications for the growth of rugby are that Perth had the opportunity to become a great rugby city, but now that is not going to happen.
It is never going to happen in Melbourne either.
August 11th 2017 @ 4:55pm
ajg said August 11th 2017 @ 4:55pm
Should just rename the ARU the EARU
August 11th 2017 @ 5:02pm
EGC said August 11th 2017 @ 5:02pm
I would remove Australia out of it entirely and just call it the East Coast Rugby Union.
August 11th 2017 @ 5:03pm
piru said August 11th 2017 @ 5:03pm
Might as well take the Rugby out of it too, they know nothing about that
August 11th 2017 @ 5:03pm
Fred said August 11th 2017 @ 5:03pm
The Rebels can never hope to get the community support that the Force had. What will the ARU do if the Rebels go belly up in a few years?
August 11th 2017 @ 5:05pm
EGC said August 11th 2017 @ 5:05pm
They would count their bonuses, that’s what they would do.
August 11th 2017 @ 4:56pm
Fred said August 11th 2017 @ 4:56pm
Dumb decision. Rugby union has effectively been killed off in Australia by incompetent (but well paid!) management.
August 11th 2017 @ 4:57pm
pformagg said August 11th 2017 @ 4:57pm
I hope all Western Australian rugby fans boycott the international game in Perth.
August 11th 2017 @ 5:16pm
Gavin said August 11th 2017 @ 5:16pm
I know my family, friends and I will be. The force were the only reason I was supporting Aussie rugby. It’s a real shame as I very much enjoyed going to force games.
But if the ARU believe the rebels are the better choice over the force, well, the ARU just can’t be trusted with my money or support.
August 11th 2017 @ 5:18pm
Dave said August 11th 2017 @ 5:18pm
Not that there will be many rugby fans left in Perth after this.
August 11th 2017 @ 5:19pm
piru said August 11th 2017 @ 5:19pm
Plenty of rugby fans, very few Aussie rugby fans
August 11th 2017 @ 4:57pm
Huw Tindall said August 11th 2017 @ 4:57pm
Looking ahead from this debacle what happens to the Perth Spirit now in the NRC? For mine we should have sacked off Super Rugby and gone hard at the NRC in an Aussie only comp. Yeah we’d lose a lot of players to Europe to start with but we’d build on it something truly sustainable for Aussie Rugby. NRC is already a cracking comp with no Wallabies running around in it anyway!
August 11th 2017 @ 4:58pm
Ouch said August 11th 2017 @ 4:58pm
“The ARU swings the axe and gets it wrong”
Honestly, did anyone expect them to get it right?
Does anyone expect the ARU to get anything right? Ever?
#fuaru
August 11th 2017 @ 5:01pm
Damo said August 11th 2017 @ 5:01pm
NRL incoming to Perth in 3…2….1….
August 11th 2017 @ 5:02pm
Fred said August 11th 2017 @ 5:02pm
I think they will. They might even take on the Force brand. Would serve the ARU right.
August 11th 2017 @ 5:04pm
piru said August 11th 2017 @ 5:04pm
West Coast Pirates are all ready to go.
Wouldn’t be surprised to see them there next season – they might even pick up a Curtis Rona or Chance Peni