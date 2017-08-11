“An idiotic decision”: Forrest fires back after ARU axe the Force

Western Force benefactor Andrew Forrest has taken aim at the ARU in the wake of their decision to cut the team from the Super Rugby competition, and he hasn’t held back.
Forrest said in a press conference on Friday that he would undertake to seek an injuction against the ARU’s decision to axe the Force.
“We want leadership from the Australian Rugby Union, not cowardly litigation,” Forrest said.
“But if they want to continue to fight us, we will happily take them on for as long as it takes.”
Forrest took some significant pot shots at the ARU’s decision to retain the struggling Melbourne Rebels while dumping the Force.
“This is like dumping the fastest improving athlete or the silver medalist from the Olympic swimming squad and leaving the worst performer in there,” Forrest said.
“It is a ludicrous and unfair legal initiative by the ARU.
“This would only get through litigation and never logic.”
The Force finished second overall behind the Brumbies in the Australian conference this season, not only beating established franchises in the Waratahs and Reds, but significant strides ahead of the Melbourne Rebels.
The Rebels finished at the absolute bottom of the standings in Super Rugby this year, recording only one win for the season and finishing with a -333 points differential.
The Force finished with six wins.
RugbyWA has said the following in a statement on Friday:
“RugbyWA remains committed to pursuing every possible means to ensure the Western Force remains a Super Rugby team in Perth.
“RugbyWA is considering all options including bringing urgent proceedings in the Supreme Court of NSW, and legal action relating to the circumstances which led it to enter into the Alliance Agreement with the ARU.
“Whilst the board of RugbyWA is extremely disappointed with the ARU’s stated position, with the support of the Rugby community and numerous WA business identities including Mr Andrew Forrest AO we will continue the fight to retain the Force in Western Australia.”
August 11th 2017 @ 6:46pm
piru said | August 11th 2017 @ 6:46pm | ! Report
Get ‘im Twiggy!
August 11th 2017 @ 6:47pm
Dave said | August 11th 2017 @ 6:47pm | ! Report
Good. At the very least make this a net financial loss for the EARU
August 11th 2017 @ 7:24pm
Todd Shand said | August 11th 2017 @ 7:24pm | ! Report
Thai is what Sports means to me. Some fat guy giving it “the Bird”.
August 11th 2017 @ 6:49pm
ajg said | August 11th 2017 @ 6:49pm | ! Report
as a tahs fan, I hope they succeed.
as an aussie rugby fan, I hope that if theyre going down they drag the whole sorry edifice down with them. so that we can start again,
because if theyre going to get rid of one of best growing grass roots movements in the country, then what will they bloody do next?
August 11th 2017 @ 6:56pm
kingcowboy said | August 11th 2017 @ 6:56pm | ! Report
Why is he now just turning up now to fight for the Force? All good to talk tough after the event why didn’t he put his cash in previously? Not trying to kick a team when they are down but why wait till now to show this fight? The money has to come from somewhere and I’m sure that the ARU aren’t doing this PR disaster just for the fun of it.
August 11th 2017 @ 6:57pm
ajg said | August 11th 2017 @ 6:57pm | ! Report
Anyone up for starting a nationwide boycott? This is obviously the wrong decision from a national level perspective. Could we start a petition? so that fans from other vclubs and parts of the country could show that we also feel like this is the wrong decision (on basically every measure i can think of)
August 11th 2017 @ 7:01pm
Weg said | August 11th 2017 @ 7:01pm | ! Report
A nation wide boycott has been occurring for quite sometime- turnstiles don’t lie!
August 11th 2017 @ 7:09pm
Crazy Horse said | August 11th 2017 @ 7:09pm | ! Report
Community clubs should refuse to pay the ARU Tax.
August 11th 2017 @ 6:57pm
Todd Shand said | August 11th 2017 @ 6:57pm | ! Report
Victoria is the biggest commercial and financial market in Australia. Rugby Union has to be there.If Rugby Union is to win the war; it must win Victoria.
Western Australia is the back end of nowhere commercially.Winning Western Australia means nothing.
Those are the commercial facts.
It is; what it is!
August 11th 2017 @ 6:59pm
piru said | August 11th 2017 @ 6:59pm | ! Report
Ummm, no those aren’t facts
August 11th 2017 @ 7:05pm
Todd Shand said | August 11th 2017 @ 7:05pm | ! Report
All the Advertising dollars in Australia are in Victoria and New South Wales. There are NO advertising dollars out of Western Australia.
Western Australia may as well be Mars commercially.
Those are the facts.
You need to move to acceptance mode.
Western Australia is small potatoes and commercially insignificant.
August 11th 2017 @ 7:07pm
Dave said | August 11th 2017 @ 7:07pm | ! Report
Cut Canberra then?
And if the Storm can’t get fans after all those premierships you think a team like the Rebels is going to make anyone care?
August 11th 2017 @ 7:14pm
Todd Shand said | August 11th 2017 @ 7:14pm | ! Report
Money talks.
Victoria has the chance to save Rugby Union with commercial endorsements.
no matter how good the Force got’ there was no money in it.
the West Coast of Australia is a useless basket case without any financial backing.
Melbourne and Sydney are the only place there are successful advertising dollars to be made.
They rest of Australia basically doesn’t exist.
You may as well live on the Moon.
August 11th 2017 @ 7:16pm
Piru said | August 11th 2017 @ 7:16pm | ! Report
Yeah we heard you the first time Cameron
August 11th 2017 @ 7:06pm
13th Man said | August 11th 2017 @ 7:06pm | ! Report
No, Victoria already has 10 AFL teams plus an NRL team. WA has Two AFL teams and that’s it. There is more market in WA for a Rugby union side than in Victoria.
And then there is the on field side of things where the force are way ahead of the Rebels. An absolute joke of a decision.
August 11th 2017 @ 7:14pm
RahRah said | August 11th 2017 @ 7:14pm | ! Report
Where are these dollars? RABO did a runner and there is no replacement, so much for lots of dollars.
These so called pots of gold in Victoria are a figment of the ARU’s imagination.
August 11th 2017 @ 7:19pm
Todd Shand said | August 11th 2017 @ 7:19pm | ! Report
If they can get a foothold in Melbourne and increase viewing audiences to say 800,000 viewers per gane; then the next contract for Super Rugby might be $100 million more.
If they are a success in Western Australia. viewing audiences can increase by 200,000 which is the most they can hope in Western Australia; the commercial contracts do not increase at all
For Australian Rugby Union, it is Melbourne or bust.
August 11th 2017 @ 7:24pm
RahRah said | August 11th 2017 @ 7:24pm | ! Report
Yep, works well for the Storm doesn’t it. Multiple premierships and still no one in Melbourne has a clue who they are. The Rebels naming sponsor has ditched them and they can’t find another. Two owners and two financial catastrophes – you argument has no basis in fact.
August 11th 2017 @ 7:25pm
Dave said | August 11th 2017 @ 7:25pm | ! Report
800,000 viewers per game? Bigger chance of me sleeping with Kate Middleton
August 11th 2017 @ 7:35pm
Todd Shand said | August 11th 2017 @ 7:35pm | ! Report
The Storm has a strong market in Melbourne. 20,000 every game. The second highest crowds in the NRL for the season.the Storm keep the NRL alive else it is just Qld and NSW and no commercial foothold in Australia
The Storm are sweet and keep the NRL alive. Remember it is all about commercial ratings on the television.
No good. You must have a foothold in Melbourne to be a successful league and code in Australia.
If the ARU doesn’t get a foothold in Melbourne; then Rugby Union is dead in this country.
For codes in this country; if you are not successful in Melbourne; you are DEAD
August 11th 2017 @ 7:42pm
Dave said | August 11th 2017 @ 7:42pm | ! Report
And Canberra?
If having footholds in the biggest cities is the key then how does Canberra make any sense?
ACT is smaller than Tassie