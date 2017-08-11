Henry unsure of Hayne’s best position, remains hopeful it’s somewhere else

Neil Henry admits he’s yet to decide on Jarryd Hayne’s best position for the Titans, but has whittled it down to “either reserve grade or rugby”.

The revelation follows questioning over the pair’s relationship, with whispers emerging the coach didn’t agree to the Origin rep’s contract extension.

Speaking at a press conference, Henry denied any issue with Hayne and confirmed the pair enjoy a “mutual co-existence”.

He also refused to blame Hayne for the club’s recent demise, despite “everything going wrong since he arrived”.

The news comes with Titans officials remaining hopeful Hayne will eventually make an appearance for the club after nearly a season on their books.

Other than a field goal in Campbelltown and some exertion around Origin time, the superstar’s arrival has been delayed, despite the club paying him a contract so rich he evades Spanish tax.

While his exorbitant salary has translated to increased gate takings, it has also reaped a massive number of stray cut-out passes and raised-hand apologies.

Hayne’s statistics have also been down, however his reputation leads the league in absent tackle-busts and perceived big-game ability.

But despite his slow start and appalling body language, patient officials are prepared to give him right up to the end of his contract to live up to the hype.

The club says this is because Hayne is an “integral part of the club’s vision”, and nothing to do with being unable to afford a contract payout since Aquis pulled the pin.

One Titans official declared when it comes to players like the 29-year-old, “you can’t put a value on his $1.2 million price tag”.

The club maintains his time has been an outrageous success thus far, mainly because he sells a lot of “jerseys and shit”.

Even one medicated fan held high hopes for Hayne’s time at the club, labelling him as “the next Will Zillman”.