Henry unsure of Hayne’s best position, remains hopeful it’s somewhere else

Neil Henry admits he’s yet to decide on Jarryd Hayne’s best position for the Titans, but has whittled it down to “either reserve grade or rugby”.
The revelation follows questioning over the pair’s relationship, with whispers emerging the coach didn’t agree to the Origin rep’s contract extension.
Speaking at a press conference, Henry denied any issue with Hayne and confirmed the pair enjoy a “mutual co-existence”.
He also refused to blame Hayne for the club’s recent demise, despite “everything going wrong since he arrived”.
The news comes with Titans officials remaining hopeful Hayne will eventually make an appearance for the club after nearly a season on their books.
Other than a field goal in Campbelltown and some exertion around Origin time, the superstar’s arrival has been delayed, despite the club paying him a contract so rich he evades Spanish tax.
While his exorbitant salary has translated to increased gate takings, it has also reaped a massive number of stray cut-out passes and raised-hand apologies.
Hayne’s statistics have also been down, however his reputation leads the league in absent tackle-busts and perceived big-game ability.
But despite his slow start and appalling body language, patient officials are prepared to give him right up to the end of his contract to live up to the hype.
The club says this is because Hayne is an “integral part of the club’s vision”, and nothing to do with being unable to afford a contract payout since Aquis pulled the pin.
One Titans official declared when it comes to players like the 29-year-old, “you can’t put a value on his $1.2 million price tag”.
The club maintains his time has been an outrageous success thus far, mainly because he sells a lot of “jerseys and shit”.
Even one medicated fan held high hopes for Hayne’s time at the club, labelling him as “the next Will Zillman”.
August 11th 2017 @ 10:12am
Madrid John said | August 11th 2017 @ 10:12am | ! Report
Nailed it Dane.
I gave the bloke the benefit of the doubt after his NFL adventure. Though he had balls for trying and was remarkably successful in nearly pulling it off.
However, his fence jumping celebration in Origin 1 and his lack of effort for the Titans has left a sour taste in the mouth. It was remarkable to see Nathan Hindmarsh laughing at reports of him tying his boots up when the Titans forwards were trying to fight their way out of the TItans red zone. Apparently this is an old habit from his Eels days.
Like a mini version of David Taylor, limitless potential, no heart and even less guts.
August 11th 2017 @ 10:18am
M.O.C. said | August 11th 2017 @ 10:18am | ! Report
It’s hard to watch and even harder to like a player like Hayne – like you say, limitless potentials but to see it taken for granted is just cruel. The “next Will Zillman” comment is inaccurate – Zillman might be a bit of a journey-man but he could never be accused of not trying. I would take a Zillman over a Hayne any day.