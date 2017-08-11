Jason Day in the mix after the opening round of the PGA Championship

Jason Day of Australia lines up a putt on the 17th hole at Quail Hollow. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Australian Jason Day appeared to be heading for trouble when he was three-over after 13 holes during the opening round of the 99th PGA Championship at Quail Hollow.

He didn’t look happy, and maybe it was his chronic back that was giving him the yips, but suddenly the real Jason Day surfaced.

A birdie at his 14th hole, an eagle at 16, and another birdie at 17, and the Australian was in the red.

His strong finish means he’s in top company at one-under 70 with Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, Hideki Matsuyama, Tommy Fleetwood, and Louis Oosthuizen.

But they are all three strokes off the pace set by Dane Thorbjorn Olesen and American Kevin Kisner who both carded six birdies and two bogeys.

This is a tough course, but the conditions were perfect, so if the forecasts are right with rain an wind over the next three days, Quail Hollow could become a nightmare.

So it was critical the “heavies” made the most of the opening round.

Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy didn’t, both recording 72s.

Spieth, attempting to become the youngest to win a career grand slam of majors, was well off his game requiring 32 putts – with three birdies and four bogeys – while McIlroy had four birdies, three bogeys and a double in an unlikely round.

Chris Stroud and Rickie Fowler had contrasting rounds.

Stroud carded the only flawless round with three birdies, while Fowler had six birdies, three bogeys, and a triple in his 70.

Milestones for 47-year-old veterans Phil Mickelson, and Ernie Els playing their 100th major.

Both would happily forget the day.

Mickelson failing to card one birdie for the first time in 25 PGAs on his way to a 79, while Els managed one birdie, but four bogeys and three doubles in his 80.

The PGA Championship leaderboard

Par 71

67 – Thorbjorn Olesen, Kevin Kisner.

68 – Brooks Koepka, Gary Woodland, Grayson Murray, DA Points, Chris Stroud.

69 – Paul Casey, Rickie Fowler, Brian Harman, Jim Herman, Patrick Reed, Bud Cauley, Tony Finau

70 – Jason Day, Dustin Johnson, Graham Delaet, Hideki Matsuyama, Louis Oosthuizen, Tommy Fleetwood, Sung Hoon Kang, Pat Perez, Jordan Smith

Australians

72 – Adam Scott, Scott Hend.

75 – Marc Leishman, Cameron Smith.

77 – Rod Pampling.