NRL salary cap drama: Who could be the winners?

The National Rugby League’s proposed salary cap for 2018 could end up rising from $9.2 million if the Rugby League Players Association (RLPA) has something to do with it.

Clubs are still awaiting a finalisation of the salary cap for next season with some clubs edgier than others about the situation.

The collective bargaining agreement which will influence the outcome of the salary cap for the 2018 season is yet to be agreed upon with 75 per cent of clubs yet to tick off on the NRL terms.

The RLPA declared on Monday the NRL was “jumping the gun” to think that the figure of $9.2 million was set in stone, clubs are going to have a difficult time completing their squads for next season if it wasn’t hard enough already.

According to reports from both Fairfax Media and News Limited journalist, Paul Kent, more than half of the 16 NRL clubs are reportedly over the NRL’s proposed salary cap.

Paul Kent told Fox Sports’ NRL 360 his understanding is “there’s somewhere in the vicinity of 11 clubs who are over” the cap.

If the proposed salary cap of $9.2 million is somehow set in stone for next season, clubs will have no choice but to unload a serious amount of talent to accommodate.

All these negotiations between the governing body and players’ union are looking very similar to what has just been finalised at Cricket Australia. The players’ association were successful in that situation and it looks like the RLPA are not going to back down lightly on the size of the salary cap.

In April, the NRL sent an email to all 16 clubs to prepare for a cap of $9.14 million, meanwhile the RLPA replied with a counter offer of $10 million and a guaranteed 29 per cent revenue share of the game’s profits.

This still remains the case, with about eight months to go before the 2018 NRL season kicks off, proving not much time remains for clubs who are wanting to virtually finalise their squads before the end of the 2017 season.

So which clubs would benefit if the salary cap was finalised at the proposed amount of $9.2 million?

Newcastle Knights

They are the obvious club who needs some luck to go their way, and this would definitely help with the rebuilding of the club.

With the club playing the ‘wait and see’ game for future signings rather than being on the offensive like others, Newcastle would love for the salary cap not to go up to accommodate clubs who have overspent.

Knights coach Nathan Brown has urged the NRL to refuse rising the proposed salary cap for any club that has overspent for next season.

“All the clubs, regardless of what they say, everyone got the email… and got told that you’ve got to work off $9.1 million,” Brown said while talking on Triple M.

With forwards and even another half the main priority for the rebuilding club, the amount of quality players that would hit the market would be ideal for Newcastle. Money will not be an issue if players become available from rival clubs.

The likes of James Graham, David Klemmer, James Maloney and just recently Adam Blair could all be available for Newcastle if the cap does not increase. That’s what Novocastrians want to see.

Wests Tigers

Similar to the Knights, the Tigers are rebuilding under new coach Ivan Cleary. The release of a few players and others told to begin to look elsewhere for next season is surely freeing up some salary cap.

15th on the ladder and the loss of three marquee players in Aaron Woods, James Tedesco and Mitchell Moses shows the Tigers will continue to look for talent.

If the cap isn’t as high as some clubs want it to be the Tigers could score a few more signings, however already signing the likes of Josh Reynolds, Tuimoala Lolohea and Chris McQueen, the club might be one already pushing the boundaries of the proposed $9.2 million salary cap.

It all depends if the club has paid overs to kick-start the rebuild faster than expected.

Manly Sea Eagles

Look, the Sea Eagles are a top eight side who have just gone through un-Manly like phase in past seasons.

Quite different circumstances to the previous sides mentioned but looking at the player movements for this season, Manly have been quiet – they have either realised early on in the season they will be over the proposed salary cap or are playing a waiting game in case players are shed from other clubs.

With the club back on the front foot with their footy, if they could sign another player or two, and then could be a real premiership force in 2018.

Parramatta Eels

Similar to Manly, the Eels could be the real deal this season and will be still playing come September.

The amount of player losses for next season outweigh the amount of gains and re-signings at the club. Also, the number of off-contract players at Parramatta is one of the largest in the competition.

The Eels, however, could still be one of the clubs just not re-signing players to get under the cap if it is finalised at $9.2 million, or hoping to replace them with higher profile players if clubs begin to shed players.

The Canterbury Bulldogs are the most known to be over the cap and wanting to shed players, but more are bound to come.

Could your club be next? Only time will tell, because the NRL’s inability to finalise the salary cap does not look like it is going to end anytime soon.