Parramatta Eels vs Newcastle Knights: NRL live scores, blog

The in-form, finals-bound Parramatta Eels host the bottom-of-the-table Newcastle Knights in a match sure to have a significant impact on the top four.

Parramatta, while not starting particularly strong, have become a powerhouse in the competition, winning their past six games and sitting firmly inside the top eight.

Additionally, the Eels have been with a consistent side for many weeks, meaning they are able to rely on their stars to get the job done.

Players like Semi Radradra and Bevan French have been superb and will look to increase their season points tally against a struggling Newcastle.

The Knights, however, play with heart, and although struggling to pick up points all season have gone on a small winning run in recent weeks.

Victories over the Dragons and Warriors at home will only help their confidence ahead of this clash, which they will want to win to keep their hopes of avoiding a third-straight wooden spoon alive.

On the other hand, these two wins have come from teams out of form, making it difficult to suggest the Knights could win this one.

This match means quite a lot for Parramatta’s top four chances as it’s not only a likely easy win but hopefully a chance to close some of the points gap with other contenders.

For Newcastle, on the other hand, this is part of their slim hopes of avoiding the wooden spoon. Despite two wins in two weeks, that’s still pretty unlikely.

Prediction

The Knights will give it a red-hot crack, but Parramatta should get over the line.

Parramatta by 14

