Tottenham playing transfer market catch-up with big spenders

With every other side in the ‘top six’ strengthening their squads, will Tottenham reap the rewards or the repercussions of a lack of spending?

Spurs have the least depth out of the other clubs challenging for the title, which brings some advantages, but when you take out Harry Kane, Toby Alderweireld and Dele Alli due to injury, suspension or rest, are the replacements good enough to grind out results on difficult days or to overpower European opposition?

The stars of last season come into this season knowing that their position in the side is guaranteed and the competition on the training pitch is the same. With a lack of pressure to keep their place, we may start to see the playmakers and the rock-solid defenders put in more lacklustre performances.

What Spurs have guaranteed with a lack of spending is continuity. There is no need to worry about a big-money player settling in and performing under media scrutiny. No new signings means Mauricio Pochettino knows of what his squad is capable.

Other managers are under pressure to integrate their new players, but Pochettino is under a different kind of pressure, the pressure to motivate the key players who were so useful in last season’s success.

In an attempt to have consistency, will Tottenham lose out on Champions League football? Only time will tell.