Western Bulldogs vs GWS Giants: AFL live scores, blog

Round 21 kicks off with two of the real premiership contenders do battle, as the Western Bulldogs host the GWS Giants at Docklands. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog from 7:50pm AEST.

These two sides played in one of 2016’s most memorable games, with the Bulldogs narrowly getting through to the Grand Final by a single goal.

Earlier this year the Giants got a small measure of revenge, just barely outlasting the reigning premiers by two points at Manuka Oval.

With that sort of recent history one would expect to see another close one tonight.

And while the stakes might not be quite as high as they were in September last year, they’re not that far off.

The Giants have displaced Geelong in the top two as we near the end of the season, and if they can keep winning they ensure a home final and the best possible run to the season’s last match.

The Bulldogs appear to have hit form at the right time of the year, but despite winning their last four games they remain only barely inside the top eight.

Realistically they could still finish anywhere from 5th to 11th, so each of the last three games carries a great deal of consequence.

GWS for their part may have turned a corner last week, with a convincing win over Melbourne.

But that was in the familiar environment of Manuka Oval, where the Giants have an excellent record.

Prior to this season, the AFL’s newest club had a pretty good record at Docklands; winning six of the previous eight games they played there.

But so far this season they’ve failed to reproduce that form, with disappointing losses to St Kilda and the bottom-four Blues. In fact, this is just their fourth game so far this season in Melbourne, and they’re yet to record a win in the home of footy.

At selection, the Giants get some fire back in their forward line, with Jonathon Patton and Toby Greene returning. The suspended Shane Mumford and injured Devon Smith make way.

The Dogs also get some potency back through Jake Stringer and Tory Dickson, while Josh Dunkley returns from injury. Clay Smith, Lukas Webb and Easton Wood are out.

Prediction

This is just about too close to call, but at this venue I think the Dogs have a slight advantage.

Western Bulldogs by 10 points.