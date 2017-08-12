Buddy kicks four in Swans’ big win

Lance Franklin has bounced back to form, with Sydney cruising to a massive 104-point AFL win over Fremantle at the SCG.

Franklin kicked just one goal in each of his past two games but booted four on Saturday afternoon, all in the first half, to help the Swans to a 22.11 (143) to 5.9 (39) victory.

The result was never in doubt, as Sydney kicked 16 of the first 17 goals in front of a season-high home crowd of 39,281.

It is Sydney’s highest score of the season and their biggest winning margin.

It is Sydney’s 12th win in their past 14 games and keeps them in contention for a top-four spot.

Seven Sydney players kicked two or more goals with 12 bagging at least one major.

The Swans’ relentless pressure proved too much for a Fremantle side who couldn’t match the home team’s hunger or work rate. The Dockers crashed to their equal sixth-biggest loss.

Luke Parker contributed 29 possessions and three goals for Sydney, who kicked eight goals in the first quarter and brought up their century six minutes into the second half.

Down by 75 points at halftime, by which time they had only kicked one goal, Fremantle improved marginally in the second half.

The only injury concern for Sydney was defender Nic Newman, who limped off the ground.