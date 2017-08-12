Cats enjoy Taylor-made win over Tigers

Geelong have sent a powerful message to the rest of the competition after defeating premiership-hopefuls Richmond by 14 points at Simonds Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Following a week of questions surrounding Geelong’s premiership hopes, and whether they would be able to compete in September following an embarrassing 46 points defeat to Sydney the week before, the Cats were out to prove a point.

While they looked sluggish early on, Geelong came roaring back into the contest, booting three unanswered goals to go into the first break only two points down.

It was the second quarter where the Cats broke open Richmond, with their defense holding strong. Harry Taylor led the way with two goals in the quarter, and Geelong would eventually go into half time four goals up.

Richmond came storming back into the game in the third quarter, however, with Geelong unable to make the most of their opportunities early in the third.

Majors to Trent Cotchin, Dustin Martin and Bachar Houli all proved vital in sending Richmond into the last quarter only seven points down.

In a frantic final term, both sides threw themselves at the ball, but it was Geelong who were able to make the most of their chances, eventually running out 14 point victors.

It was an important win for Geelong, who have now seemingly locked up a top four spot with two rounds left until finals action in September, while Richmond were left to rue a chance to announce themselves as a serious premiership threat.

Geelong was led by Harry Taylor, in the absence of Tom Hawkins, who kicked four important goals. Patrick Dangerfield was back to his best with 30 touches, whilst Cam Guthrie and Lachie Henderson were outstanding in defense.

Richmond were supported by Dion Prestia, who had 29 disposals, while Brownlow favourite Dustin Martin had 21 touches and two goals.

Geelong will now head to the MCG, where they will play Collingwood in a blockbuster match on Saturday afternoon, while Richmond will travel up to Domain Stadium to take on a struggling Fremantle unit on Sunday evening.

There were no reports, but an injury to Josh Caddy will be worrying for the Tigers, with what is likely to be a hamstring complaint.