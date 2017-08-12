Geelong Cats vs Richmond Tigers: AFL live scores, blog

The Richmond Tigers will set out to break 12 game hoodoo against the Geelong Cats on Saturday afternoon at Simonds Stadium. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 2:10pm (AEST).

The Tigers are sitting at third on the ladder, and will look to have a strong end to an already successful season by jumping into the top two come finals, but they will have to go through a Geelong team that they haven’t beaten in 12 games of footy.

Richmond are on the rise after last week’s win over the Hawks, but will need to test themselves against a depleted Geelong outfit. If they hope to cement themselves as serious premiership favourites, a win against the Cats’ away will go a long way in doing so.

Geelong themselves were exposed last week without Patrick Dangerfield, getting thumped by 46 points by the Swans. While the reigning Brownlow medalist will return for the Cats, they will be without their inspirational skipper, Joel Selwood, as he undergoes surgery for an ankle injury.

Combined with this, Chris Scott’s men will also be without Tom Hawkins and Mitch Duncan, who will both be serving a suspension, as well as Wylie Buzza, who has been omitted. It paints a bleak picture for the Cattery, who are starting to look tired for the first time this season.

If they can overcome a rampant Tigers unit, however, they will continue their charge to a qualifying final in September.

The Cats have brought back Patrick Dangerfield, Daniel Menzel, Rhys Stanley and Steven Motlop to make up for their outs, while Richmond have only made the one change, bolstering their forward line with Jack Riewoldt for Anthony Miles.

Players to Watch

Richmond: Dustin Martin

The man whose signature to Richmond would mean the world, Dusty is having an All-Australian year, no more evident than last week, when he registered 32 disposals and 2 goals. Expect him to feast on a weakened Geelong midfield this week.

Geelong: Patrick Dangerfield

Returning to the team after his controversial suspension last week, Dangerfield might have won the Brownlow if it weren’t for a botched tackle on Matt Kreuzer. He will be coming back with a message to send, and will have to step up in absence of Selwood.

Prediction

Richmond by 23 points.

Geelong was badly exposed by the Swans last week, and the AFL world took notice. An injury to Selwood, and suspensions to Duncan and Hawkins have weakened the Cats immensely, and Richmond is peaking at the right time. Expect them to truly announce themselves as premiership contenders.

Can Geelong come back from last week’s embarrassment and get their finals charge back on track? Or will Richmond break their losing streak against the Cats, and tell the AFL world they are a force to be reckoned with come September? Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 2:10pm (AEST).