Geelong Cats vs Richmond Tigers: AFL live scores, blog

The Richmond Tigers will set out to break 12 game hoodoo against the Geelong Cats on Saturday afternoon at Simonds Stadium.
The Tigers are sitting at third on the ladder, and will look to have a strong end to an already successful season by jumping into the top two come finals, but they will have to go through a Geelong team that they haven’t beaten in 12 games of footy.
Richmond are on the rise after last week’s win over the Hawks, but will need to test themselves against a depleted Geelong outfit. If they hope to cement themselves as serious premiership favourites, a win against the Cats’ away will go a long way in doing so.
Geelong themselves were exposed last week without Patrick Dangerfield, getting thumped by 46 points by the Swans. While the reigning Brownlow medalist will return for the Cats, they will be without their inspirational skipper, Joel Selwood, as he undergoes surgery for an ankle injury.
Combined with this, Chris Scott’s men will also be without Tom Hawkins and Mitch Duncan, who will both be serving a suspension, as well as Wylie Buzza, who has been omitted. It paints a bleak picture for the Cattery, who are starting to look tired for the first time this season.
If they can overcome a rampant Tigers unit, however, they will continue their charge to a qualifying final in September.
The Cats have brought back Patrick Dangerfield, Daniel Menzel, Rhys Stanley and Steven Motlop to make up for their outs, while Richmond have only made the one change, bolstering their forward line with Jack Riewoldt for Anthony Miles.
Players to Watch
Richmond: Dustin Martin
The man whose signature to Richmond would mean the world, Dusty is having an All-Australian year, no more evident than last week, when he registered 32 disposals and 2 goals. Expect him to feast on a weakened Geelong midfield this week.
Geelong: Patrick Dangerfield
Returning to the team after his controversial suspension last week, Dangerfield might have won the Brownlow if it weren’t for a botched tackle on Matt Kreuzer. He will be coming back with a message to send, and will have to step up in absence of Selwood.
Prediction
Richmond by 23 points.
Geelong was badly exposed by the Swans last week, and the AFL world took notice. An injury to Selwood, and suspensions to Duncan and Hawkins have weakened the Cats immensely, and Richmond is peaking at the right time. Expect them to truly announce themselves as premiership contenders.
Can Geelong come back from last week's embarrassment and get their finals charge back on track? Or will Richmond break their losing streak against the Cats, and tell the AFL world they are a force to be reckoned with come September?
3:26pm
Tigers absolutely being crucified by the umpires. Home crowd influence (again). Maybe umpires need to wear earmuffs
3:24pm
I expect Richmond to storm home in the second half.
3:18pm
Rance is so overrated. Getting chopped up by a part timer.
Come to think of it, makes sense, richmond have been so overrated for a few weeks havnt they.
3:18pm
END OF THE SECOND QUARTER
Geelong 8.5.53 lead Richmond 4.5.29 by 24 points
What a quarter of footy from the Cats. They absolutely dominated the Tigers for a majority of that quarter, and gave a great example to why Geelong are so feared down at Simonds! Their defence has been exemplary, they held strong throughout, and made use of the ball better than Richmond could. Harry Taylor has three goals and is simply outclassing Rance today, while Prestia leads the disposal winners with 18 of his own.
Geelong will go into the break with a four goal lead, Richmond will have to find their own spark and come out firing, or Geelong could run away with it!
Second half is 20 minutes away, this game could still go either way!
3:15pm
Menzel gets the ball from his own dropped mark, but gets crunched as he tries to turn to kick, and gets done for holding the ball!
3:14pm
GOAL CATS
It dribbles out to the Cats from a stoppage, Mackie receives the handball and from 50, he kicks an awesome goal!! He is pumped, Cats are going bananas, Geelong are charging through here!
Geelong 8.5.53
Richmond 4.5.29
Q2 0.52
3:13pm
Footy goes inside the Cats’ 50 for a throw. One minute left for another goal.
3:12pm
Tigers are out, they’re out!! Cotchin holds and holds, and then handballs to Butler on the 50 in huge space, but Butler misses the handball!! They have missed a hugeeeee opportunity there, Cats dodge a massive bullet.
One goes begging for the Tigs.
3:10pm
Stewart takes on Jack in the goal square, he could’ve been caught but he is too quick! Goes to Danger on the wing who takes an outstanding mark!!
3:09pm
GOAL CATS
Menzel now gets a free kick for being held in the marking contest! Or is it in the back? Either way, tough umpiring, harsh free kick there! Menzel is 15 out, slight angle and he makes no mistake!
Geelong with another one on the board, nearly 20 ahead!
Geelong 7.5.47
Richmond 4.5.29
Q2 4.03
3:19pm
Menzel was blocked off the ball, that’s a free every day of the week.