Melbourne Storm vs Sydney Roosters: NRL live scores, blog

The Sydney Roosters welcome back co-captains Jake Friend and Boyd Cordner, but they will need to produce something special when a trip south to play the top of the table Melbourne Storm presents itself. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 5:30pm (AEST).

The Storm are the best team in the NRL this season by the length of the straight. Just a month out from the start of the finals, it’s evident that to stop them in September and the first week of October, it’s going to take a special performance.

With Cooper Cronk in his final season at the club and in strong form alongside Cameron Smith and Billy Slater, the Storm look as close to unbeatable as you’re going to get.

It’s not just the trio though. Their forwards are on fire, their bench providing plenty led by Nelson Asofa-Solomona and everyone who has been presented an opportunity has stood up. They will be looking for that theme to continue this week, with Brodie Croft in for the injured Ryley Jacks, who was already replacing Cameron Munster.

Croft stood up during the Origin period, displaying maturity beyond his years. Now presented with a chance to play alongside the big three, he could go to another level.

Melbourne proved exactly what sort of form they were in last week with a 26-8 destruction of the Cowboys. It could be said they didn’t even play that well, so it’s scary to think about what score they could have ran up.

As already mentioned, the Roosters get their co-captains back for this one. Friend and Cordner have been on the shelf for quite some time with injury and their returns should be a considerable boost for the tri-colours.

Fill-in hooker Victor Radley has been solid, but not brilliant. While Friend will add something, the Roosters were ordinary last week. They skipped out to a lead against the Sea Eagles, but were quickly reigned in, conceding 36 unanswered points to lose 36-18.

It’s performances like that which make you question how the Roosters were in the top two coming into Round 23. They have found ways to win, sure, but to say they have played like a top side this season would be a stretch.

This, however is a good opportunity for Trent Robinson’s men to dust themselves off and set the radar for September. Luke Keary’s form is a key, given he started the season so strongly and seems to have a calming influence on Mitchell Pearce when playing well.

Going from zero to hero against the Storm’s defence though, is easier said than done.

Prediction

The Storm are at home and very rarely lose in the Victorian capital. They have been convincing all year, and even with the Roosters returns and wake-up call last week, it’s hard to see them mounting a considerable challenge here.

Storm by 16.

Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of this all top four battle from 5:30pm (AEST) and don’t forget to get involved with a comment in the section below.