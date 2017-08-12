Melbourne Storm vs Sydney Roosters: NRL live scores, blog

The Sydney Roosters welcome back co-captains Jake Friend and Boyd Cordner, but they will need to produce something special when a trip south to play the top of the table Melbourne Storm presents itself. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 5:30pm (AEST).
The Storm are the best team in the NRL this season by the length of the straight. Just a month out from the start of the finals, it’s evident that to stop them in September and the first week of October, it’s going to take a special performance.
With Cooper Cronk in his final season at the club and in strong form alongside Cameron Smith and Billy Slater, the Storm look as close to unbeatable as you’re going to get.
It’s not just the trio though. Their forwards are on fire, their bench providing plenty led by Nelson Asofa-Solomona and everyone who has been presented an opportunity has stood up. They will be looking for that theme to continue this week, with Brodie Croft in for the injured Ryley Jacks, who was already replacing Cameron Munster.
Croft stood up during the Origin period, displaying maturity beyond his years. Now presented with a chance to play alongside the big three, he could go to another level.
Melbourne proved exactly what sort of form they were in last week with a 26-8 destruction of the Cowboys. It could be said they didn’t even play that well, so it’s scary to think about what score they could have ran up.
As already mentioned, the Roosters get their co-captains back for this one. Friend and Cordner have been on the shelf for quite some time with injury and their returns should be a considerable boost for the tri-colours.
Fill-in hooker Victor Radley has been solid, but not brilliant. While Friend will add something, the Roosters were ordinary last week. They skipped out to a lead against the Sea Eagles, but were quickly reigned in, conceding 36 unanswered points to lose 36-18.
It’s performances like that which make you question how the Roosters were in the top two coming into Round 23. They have found ways to win, sure, but to say they have played like a top side this season would be a stretch.
This, however is a good opportunity for Trent Robinson’s men to dust themselves off and set the radar for September. Luke Keary’s form is a key, given he started the season so strongly and seems to have a calming influence on Mitchell Pearce when playing well.
Going from zero to hero against the Storm’s defence though, is easier said than done.
Prediction
The Storm are at home and very rarely lose in the Victorian capital. They have been convincing all year, and even with the Roosters returns and wake-up call last week, it’s hard to see them mounting a considerable challenge here.
Storm by 16.
6:28pm
Stuart Thomas said | 6:28pm | ! Report
Heard Cameron Smiths logic to the refs after that bizarre call. He makes a lot more sense than they do. The faster the game the worse the officiating. You could put fourteen of them out there, if they does understand the game, this nonsense will continue.
6:24pm
Scott Pryde said | 6:24pm | ! Report
Thoughts on the first half Roarers?
6:23pm
Scott Pryde said | 6:23pm
HALFTIME
HALFTIME
The Storm immediately looking to spread it off the scrum with Slater being dragged closer to the sideline. He throws it back in and Cronk cleans up, before Kaufusi settles. Chambers taken on the next, then they short side again with Chambers switching from right to left before Kaufusi finds Stimson who is tackled and can’t play it before the siren sounds.
Well, that was one crazy first half. Plenty to talk about, plenty of stoppages. A penalty try, a 9-3 penalty count, a shoulder charge, some high-flying moments and a four-point game.
The best bit? We have 40 minutes to go!
Melbourne Storm 10
Sydney Roosters 6
6:28pm
TigerMike said | 6:28pm | ! Report
Yea great call mate thanks
Glad the Roosters got back within 4 hope they get on top hey
6:22pm
M.O.C. said | 6:22pm | ! Report
Mitchell shoulder-charge and no bin?
6:24pm
Emcie said | 6:24pm | ! Report
refs must have a warning quota to make up for in this match
6:26pm
Alex L said | 6:26pm | ! Report
To be fair, it was of such little force that the term “charge” seems like a massive overstatement.
6:28pm
M.O.C. said | 6:28pm | ! Report
I don’t think that’s how rules work though
6:20pm
Scott Pryde said | 6:20pm | ! Report
39′ – The Storm start this set 20 out and Hughes is tackled. Cronk grubbers on just the second play, looking for Slater, but Watson is in position and that’ll force a dropout.
Storm 10
Roosters 6
6:20pm
Scott Pryde said | 6:20pm | ! Report
38′ – Now it’s on for young and old! The Storm come over halfway, then there is a spread right for Chambers who is tackled by Mitchell and then slung to ground by Matterson
No one is happy – Mitchell and Vunivalu have tangled. Bit of push and shove, no punches but people have come from everywhere.
Replays are going to show that Mitchell shoulder charged Chambers. He will be on report.
Storm 10
Roosters 6
6:18pm
Emcie said | 6:18pm | ! Report
how is advantage taken if the second offence occures before they’ve gone past the original knock on?
6:20pm
Adam said | 6:20pm | ! Report
People complain that Smith has too much sway over the refs. But that’s probably bevause he knows the rules better thsn they do
6:20pm
Alex L said | 6:20pm | ! Report
Penalty offence always over rides.
6:22pm
Emcie said | 6:22pm | ! Report
but surely its not actually play on until the team legaly gets past where the knock on occured
6:25pm
Alex L said | 6:25pm | ! Report
Nope, it’s play on under advantage.
6:18pm
Scott Pryde said | 6:18pm | ! Report
38′ – Penalty for the Storm as they come out of their own end.
Storm 10
Roosters 6