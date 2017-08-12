No shine in start of Suns new era as Lions run away with big win

A slow-starting Brisbane Lions have defeated a gallant but ultimately disappointing Gold Coast Suns side by 58 points at the Gabba on Saturday afternoon.

It wasn’t as easy as the margin suggests for the Lions, though, as Gold Coast started brilliantly. The Suns’ six goal first quarter – including three goals in a row to an excellent Jack Martin – meant they opened up a 21 point lead at the first break.

The Lions – in contrast to their first quarter of the year against the Suns – were lethargic, fumbly and were essentially caught asleep. Even the most optimistic Lions supporter would’ve been deeply concerned by their team.

They needn’t be concerned, however. Brisbane most definitely awoke during this quarter, and send the Gabba into an excitement that hasn’t been seen in a while, booting six goals and two behinds to the Suns’ inaccurate haul of two goals and four behinds. Icing on the cake? An after-the-siren behind to youngster Allison that have the host’s a slender one point lead at half time.

The Lions’ resurgence continued in a massive way during the third quarter, with their immense pressure making their opponents simply flustered. Any and all of the Suns’ first quarter dominance was well and truly gone, as the Lions booted 38 points to the Suns’ sole six-pointer. The Suns were left facing a 33-point lead come three-quarter time, and it seemed to be a bridge too far for the fledging side.

And, predictably, it was. To their credit, the Suns booted three goals through the final quarter to attempt to add some respectability to the score, but the Lions were just too dominant.

They didn’t let their foot off the accelerator, booting eight goals and six behinds in a stunning final quarter to give them a mini percentage boost as their bid to avoid the wooden spoon continues.

The Lions were served very well by Dayne Beams (32 touches, 4 goals), while former captain Tom Rockliff booted three goals to go with his 24 touches. Youngster Jake Barrett and former Cat Josh Walker also booted three goals a piece.

The Suns’ were well served by David Swallow (30 touches and a goal), Touk Miller (29 and a goal) and Jack Martin (15 and 4 goals, including three in the first quarter).

The Suns’ face Essendon next Saturday in their last home game of the year, while Brisbane travel to the home of footy (the ‘G) to face the Demons on Sunday afternoon.