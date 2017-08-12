Penrith Panthers vs North Queensland Cowboys: NRL live scores, blog

The Penrith Panthers and the North Queensland Cowboys will be, realistically, playing for spots in the lower half of the eight at Peppers Stadium, in a game that promises points and a close score line. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 7:30pm (AEST).
Having won nine of their last eleven, the Panthers surge into this game with momentum and form. While not capitulating after the loss of captain and spiritual leader, Johnathan Thurston, the Cowboys never look the same without him and appear to be limping home as the semi-finals approach.
That’s not to say the Cowboys can’t pull off an upset. Penrith haven’t beaten the elite teams in recent weeks and the Cowboys have been far from poor.
The Panthers have only faced one top-eight team in the last six weeks in a close win against the Eagles, in fact prior to that, the previous top eight club they faced was the Cowboys themselves, when the North Queenslanders snuck home 14-12 in round 16.
The Cowboys come off two losses, however defeats at the hands of the clubs who sit one – two on the premiership ladder is no disgrace. Prior to those matches their form was solid against the Rabbitohs and the Warriors.
The Panthers have named an unchanged team and hold faint hopes of a Matt Moylan return. The Cowboys have lost Gavin Cooper and Antonio Winterstein which forces a slight reshuffle and sees Ben Hampton come onto the interchange bench.
Prediction
This could be a shootout at the foot of the mountains. The Panthers recent wins haven’t been against top-class opposition and the Cowboys have done nothing wrong. In a high scoring upset, the Cowboys will edge the Panthers by 6.
7:59pm
Stuart Thomas said | 7:59pm | ! Report
Panthers from the kick-off look good with their forwards working hard. Neither team giving an inch at this stage.
7:58pm
Stuart Thomas said | 7:58pm | ! Report
The conversion from in front is successful. The Panthers hit the front.
Penrith 6
Cowboys 4
7:57pm
Stuart Thomas said | 7:57pm | ! Report
Josh Mansour picks up a loose ball, the Cowboys defence is absent and TRY Penrith . How many times does a loose ball on the ground lead to a try?
7:55pm
Stuart Thomas said | 7:55pm | ! Report
Last tackle option for the Panthers is messy yet a penalty results. They take the tap. Right on the Cowboys line.
7:54pm
Stuart Thomas said | 7:54pm | ! Report
Penalty Panthers on the first tackle. Deep in attack. Tamou belts it up.
7:54pm
Stuart Thomas said | 7:54pm | ! Report
Morgan kicks for touch and finds it. All players happy there. 19 minutes in with no errors and a breather for all.
7:53pm
Stuart Thomas said | 7:53pm | ! Report
No penalty. Play the ball.
7:52pm
Stuart Thomas said | 7:52pm | ! Report
Big defence from the Panthers, Cowboys make some ground on the left edge. Linnett tackled and stays down.
7:52pm
Stuart Thomas said | 7:52pm | ! Report
Good hit-ups from the Panthers…..last tackle option is a chip….taken by Penrith….turnover Cowboys work away.
7:50pm
Stuart Thomas said | 7:50pm | ! Report
Moylan cleans up the last tackle option this time and then the Panthers earn a penalty. Finally the Panthers into attack.