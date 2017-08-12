Penrith Panthers vs North Queensland Cowboys: NRL live scores, blog

The Penrith Panthers and the North Queensland Cowboys will be, realistically, playing for spots in the lower half of the eight at Peppers Stadium, in a game that promises points and a close score line. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 7:30pm (AEST).

Having won nine of their last eleven, the Panthers surge into this game with momentum and form. While not capitulating after the loss of captain and spiritual leader, Johnathan Thurston, the Cowboys never look the same without him and appear to be limping home as the semi-finals approach.

That’s not to say the Cowboys can’t pull off an upset. Penrith haven’t beaten the elite teams in recent weeks and the Cowboys have been far from poor.

The Panthers have only faced one top-eight team in the last six weeks in a close win against the Eagles, in fact prior to that, the previous top eight club they faced was the Cowboys themselves, when the North Queenslanders snuck home 14-12 in round 16.

The Cowboys come off two losses, however defeats at the hands of the clubs who sit one – two on the premiership ladder is no disgrace. Prior to those matches their form was solid against the Rabbitohs and the Warriors.

The Panthers have named an unchanged team and hold faint hopes of a Matt Moylan return. The Cowboys have lost Gavin Cooper and Antonio Winterstein which forces a slight reshuffle and sees Ben Hampton come onto the interchange bench.

Prediction

This could be a shootout at the foot of the mountains. The Panthers recent wins haven’t been against top-class opposition and the Cowboys have done nothing wrong. In a high scoring upset, the Cowboys will edge the Panthers by 6.

Catch all the action on The Roar live coverage from 7:30pm (AEST).