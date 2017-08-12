St George Illawarra Dragons vs Gold Coast Titans: NRL live scores, blog

It’s a must-win game for the St George Illawarra Dragons when they host the Gold Coast Titans in Round 23. Join The Roar for live score updates from the match and a live blog of the game at UOW Jubilee Oval on Saturday afternoon from 3pm (AEST).
The Dragons are two points out of the top eight after two losses on the trot. Souths scored two tries in the last five minutes last week to upset them 26-24. That could prove costly for the Dragons’ chances of making the finals.
A win today is crucial and they must hope the teams above them stumble over the next four weeks. They have the Broncos, Penrith and Canterbury in the last three rounds.
They have made two changes on the bench from the 17 that faced Souths last week. Hame Sele and Blake Lawrie are in, while Jacob Host and Jake Marketo are out.
The Titans are coming off the back of a 54-point thrashing from the Broncos last week and should be out to restore some lost pride. Defence has been a problem for the Gold Coast all season. They have the second-worst record in the NRL this year, conceding an average of 26 points a game.
Backrower Kevin Proctor is returning from a hamstring injury for the Titans this week in place of Morgan Boyle who drops back to the bench. That pushes Agnatius Paasi out of the squad.
Prediction
St George by 8. They have more to play for.
3:27pm
John Coomer said | 3:27pm | ! Report
25’ Six to go for the Titans, on the attack!
St George 10
Gold Coast 0
3:26pm
John Coomer said | 3:26pm | ! Report
24’ Titans back in possession after the restart set. Wallace off with a corked knee for the Titans, but should be back.
St George 10
Gold Coast 0
3:24pm
John Coomer said | 3:24pm | ! Report
22’ Great cut out ball from Dufty, recognising an overlap to put Nightingale over untouched. Widdop converts.
St George 10
Gold Coast 0
3:23pm
John Coomer said | 3:23pm | ! Report
21’ Try! St George (Nightingale).
St George 8
Gold Coast 0
Kick to come.
3:21pm
John Coomer said | 3:21pm | ! Report
19’ Another error from the Titans in attack, Dragons back in possession on their own 30.
St George 4
Gold Coast 0
3:20pm
John Coomer said | 3:20pm | ! Report
18’ Titans looking disorganised in attack. Scrum feed now for the Dragons 30 metres out from their own line. 10/11 completions for the Dragons so far.
St George 4
Gold Coast 0
3:19pm
Scott Pryde said | 3:19pm | ! Report
Titans look very unorganised. Absolutely no direction in their attack for the time being.
3:18pm
John Coomer said | 3:18pm | ! Report
16’ Frizell off early for the Dragons, but not injured. May be back later in the first half in a change of tactics from McGregor.
St George 4
Gold Coast 0