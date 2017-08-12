Sydney Swans vs Fremantle Dockers: AFL live scores, blog

The Sydney Swans want to keep winning and should have a pretty easy time of it when they go up against the Fremantle Dockers. Join The Roar for score updates and a blog of the match on Saturday afternoon at the SCG, starting from 1:45pm AEST.
The Sydney Swans are eight spots higher on the ladder than the Fremantle Dockers, in sixth compared to fourteenth, but in truth the gap between them ought to be wider than that.
What this really is, is a match between a side who might secretly be the best in the league, and another who might secretly be one of the worst.
Sydney for example have been nerfed a fair bit this year by the fact of their 0-6 start, but football moves quickly, and that’s really ancient history by now.
If you were to write up a ladder based on results from Round 7 onwards, they’d be at the top of the league in a canter.
It’s a simillar story told in reverse for Fremantle, who had six of their eight wins in a seven-week patch earlier this year.
Ever since their 100-point loss to the Adelaide Crows in Round 10, they’ve been pretty average, winning only two more games this year, last week being one of them.
Of the eight matches they have won, four of them have been by less than a goal, so they could be called lucky to some degree.
It has left them with the third-worst percentage in the league, better only than Carlton and the Brisbane Lions.
They’ve probably still got some claim to being better than at least one of North Melbourne, Carlton or Gold Coast – having beaten all three – but they should count themselves lucky to be avoiding the bottom four this year.
What does it all mean? Bar a bizarre upset – which wouldn’t be that out of place in this wacky season – it’ll be a very good day for the home team.
Prediction
Sydney Swans by 48.
1:53pm
Josh Elliott said | 1:53pm
GOAL SYDNEY
The ball pops out of Danyle Pearce’s hands in defence and Isaac Heeney is able to get his hands on it and run a goal through.
SYDNEY 2.1.13
FREMANTLE 0.1.1
1:53pm
AdelaideDocker said | 1:53pm
That was horrendous from Freo.
Fantastic from Heeney + Tippett, though.
1:52pm
Josh Elliott said | 1:52pm
BEHIND FREMANTLE
Brennan Cox gets a set shot on goal, but misses.
SYDNEY 1.1.7
FREMANTLE 0.1.1
1:51pm
Josh Elliott said | 1:51pm
BEHIND SYDNEY
Sam Reid with that should be an easy set shot, misses.
SYDNEY 1.1.7
FREMANTLE 0.0.0
1:50pm
Josh Elliott said | 1:50pm
GOAL SYDNEY
Sydney get the first goal of the game, through Gary Rohan.
SYDNEY 1.0.6
FREMANTLE 0.0.0
1:47pm
Josh Elliott said | 1:47pm
Match underway!
1:37pm
Josh Elliott said | 1:37pm
No late changes ahead of the game, teams as named.
Sydney Swans
B: D.Rampe, H.Grundy, N.Smith
HB: C.Mills, L.Melican, J.McVeigh
C: I.Heeney, L.Parker, J.Lloyd
HF: G.Hewett, L.Franklin, D.Towers
F: S.Reid, K.Tippett, T.Papley
FOL: C.Sinclair, D.Hannebery, K.Jack
I/C: W.Hayward, Z.Jones, N.Newman, G.Rohan
Fremantle Dockers
B: E.Hughes, J.Hamling, L.Ryan
HB: G.Logue, M.Johnson, S.Hill
C: L.Weller, L.Neale, B.Hill
HF: S.Kersten, C.McCarthy, N.Suban
F: H.Ballantyne, N.Fyfe, B.Cox
FOL: S.Darcy, C.Sutcliffe, D.Mundy
I/C: D.Tucker, M.Taberner, D.Pearce, J.Deluca
1:39pm
AdelaideDocker said | 1:39pm
If there’s one place we can match the Swans, it’s probably our midfield. And there’s a helluva lot of potential in our backline – as youthful as it is.
1:35pm
Josh Elliott said | 1:35pm
Afternoon all – game is about ten minutes away.
1:34pm
AdelaideDocker said | 1:34pm
Yeah, expecting a Sydney win today.
Wouldn’t be surprised if Freo make it a difficult day for them, though. One can hope, hey?
1:38pm
Josh Elliott said | 1:38pm
Always a dreamer, AD.