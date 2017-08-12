West Coast Eagles vs Carlton Blues: AFL live scores, blog

Its do or die for the West Coast Eagles as they host the Carlton Blues at Domain Stadium on Saturday evening. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 7:40pm (AEST).

West Coast’s fate is placed within their hands this Saturday, as they play host to a determined Carlton outfit with nothing to lose.

The Eagles have only themselves to blame after dropping winnable games against Melbourne, Collingwood and St Kilda, the latter of which was the week before.

They sit at the precarious position of ninth, a game outside of the eight due to percentage, and face a tough run home against Adelaide and GWS, the top two ladder leaders.

This means they have no choice but to defeat a defiant Blues team, who have proven themselves as tough competition all year, if the Eagles wish to make finals in September.

Carlton themselves are out of contention for finals action, but have been impressive this year with a young but talented list.

They got so close to knocking off Essendon last week, before some Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti magic broke Carlton hearts.

Brendon Bolton and his men will want to finish the season strong, and showcase their potential for the next AFL season.

The Blues will be bolstered too, as they welcome in Tom Williamson, who replaces the injured Caleb Marchbank.

The Eagles have made three changes after last week’s loss, bringing back Matt Priddis, Lewis Jetta and Nathan Vardy, in place of Chris Masten, Malcolm Karpany and Will Schofield.

Players to Watch

West Coast Eagles: Josh Kennedy

JJK has had a standout season for the Eagles. The big man has booted 54 goals this season, and only sits behind Joe Daniher in the Coleman. In what was a disappointing loss, the Eagles’ shining light was Kennedy, who kicked 5.1 to almost get West Coast over the line. If the Eagles are to win, Kennedy will be their key to doing so.

Carlton: Matt Kreuzer

Big Matty Kreuzer has been elite this year for Carlton. The Blues’ ruckman had a day out last week with 38 hitouts, 15 disposals, 7 tackles and a goal. He is coming up against West Coast’s Drew Petrie and Nat Vardy, who he could have a field day against. The Blues could dominate out of the center, which may lead to an unlikely victory.

Prediction

West Coast by 40 points

With a finals series on the line, the Eagles will have a point to prove in front of their home crowd. They’ve lost too many close games this year, and while the Blues have been determined this year, West Coast should be just too strong, and come out big victors.

Can the Eagles make a break for the finals, with it all on the line? Or will Carlton spoil the party with nothing to lose? Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 7:40pm (AEST).