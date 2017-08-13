In Harmes way: Melbourne’s muscle ends Saints’ season

The Melbourne Demons have put themselves in the top eight with two weeks before finals, and ended any hopes the St Kilda Saints had of doing the same, with a four-goal win over the Saints at the MCG on Sunday afternoon.

A first-quarter blast set up Melbourne’s big win, they had six goals to one in the first term and five of them before the Saints could score a major of their own.

It was Jack Viney who got the party started, goalling off a free kick, but James Harmes who did the damage kicking three of the next four and taking a big hanger along the way.

Josh Bruce kicked St Kilda’s lone goal of the quarter and it was a 32-point margin in favour of the home team at the first change.

St Kilda were able to lift in the second term but not enough to wrest back the lead any, as each side booted three goals apiece for the term.

With the margin more than five goals strong at the main break it looked like St Kilda’s season was already over, but the Saints would not go down without a fight.

They kicked four goals to just one in the third term to bring themselves back into the game and reduce the margin to ten points at the final change.

However, as much as the Saints put themselves back in the match in this quarter, they arguably cost themselves any chance they had of winning the whole thing with their inaccuracy.

They kicked 4.7 across the third quarter and could have and should have been in the lead at the final change, if only they had been more accurate – the story of their season.

Still, a quick drive to Tim Membrey and a goal from him at the start of the fourth put them within one kick and gave them a serious sniff at it.

It wasn’t enough though – Jeff Garlett kicked his first of the day in reply, before Mitch Hannan kicked two in a minute to give Melbourne a 22-point buffer.

Jack Sinclair put through a goal with two minutes left, his second of the day, but it wasn’t enough to save St Kilda from a season-ending defeat. Jake Melksham kicked the sealer for Melbourne in the last minute, his second of the day.

Melbourne on the other hand now have a clear path to their first finals campaign in a decade, finishing the round in seventh and with Brisbane and Collingwood to come in the last fortnight of the home-and-away season.

Final score

Melbourne Demons 13.12.90

St Kilda Saints 10.12.72