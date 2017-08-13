Hawthorn Hawks vs North Melbourne Kangaroos: AFL live scores

It’s a battle for the hearts and minds of Tasmanian AFL fans today when the Hawthorn Hawks host the North Melbourne Kangaroos in Launceston on Sunday afternoon. Join The Roar for live scores from the match, starting from 3:20pm AEST.

What does this match mean in the grand scheme of things? If we’re being completely honest, not very much, given that both teams are effectively out of the finals race.

Hawthorn could still theoretically make it in if they won every match they have left and got really quite lucky with the other results.

They close out the year by playing Carlton and the Bulldogs after this game, so winning every match they have left is by no means impossible.

But, they would be looking for a genuine miracle in terms of other results going their way. We could look at it further, but it involves far too much math for that to be at all enjoyable. It’s a thousand-to-one odds and unfortunately for the Hawks, this isn’t an inspirational movie, it’s just real life.

North Melbourne on the other hand not only will miss finals but are destined to finish in the bottom four unless they somehow win all three of their remaining matches, and that’s not happening either.

So, in the end, this match is more about looking forwards to 2018 and neither fanbase is going to be too cut up if they don’t get the four points.

Hawthorn have been in pretty good form lately, as opposed to North Melbourne, who have only won a single game since Round 10.

The Hawks also don’t have to give any kind of consideration to their ladder finish, having already given up their first round draft pick this year – if anything, they’ll look less silly for doing so the more they win along the way.

Prediction

Hawthorn Hawks by 36 points.

Join The Roar for live scores from the match, starting from 3:20pm AEST.