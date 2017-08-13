Melbourne Demons vs St Kilda Saints: AFL live scores, blog

September 8, 2006 – The Melbourne Demons and St Kilda Saints square off in an elimination final. While the Dees triumphed that night, the cliff was coming.

In the next 10 years they would win just 55 games and wallow in mediocrity, only now in 2017 are their fans daring to believe again.

With finals hopes on the line, they again face the Saints – fair to say this is Melbourne’s biggest game in more than a decade. Join The Roar from 1:10pm AEST, Sunday afternoon for live scores and commentary.

St Kilda stemmed the bleeding on their season last week. Staring down the barrel of a year-ending loss against West Coast, they rallied to kick four of the last five goals and claim an unlikely victory.

Jack Steele played his best game since crossing from GWS, finding the ball while competing hard defensively.

Jack Billings stood up when it counted, and Dylan Roberton provided drive and rebound all day.

Melbourne appears to have hit a wall, sliced to ribbons for a quarter and a half by the GWS Giants, they struggled to regain footing in the match and never really threatened.

The midfield toiled hard but lost a lot of shape at stoppages, and also played without dare and freedom.

Max Gawn was blunted a little by the hit he copped – it is vital they make the most of the advantage he offers.

Nick Riewoldt won’t play due to concussion, a big loss given the flexibility and inspiration he provides.

Angus Brayshaw has potentially been named for his first game since Round 2, once he gains some continuity he provides a massive lift to their midfield.

Big game for

Josh Bruce: He’s had a so-so year, contributing while not starring. A high-pressure game without Nick Riewoldt, this is his time to shine.

Christian Petracca: If ever there was a player who wants the big stage it’s this kid. He has been a little quiet in the last month, but can be devastating.

Prediction

Flip a coin…! The Saints are slightly closer to full strength and that may just be enough for the win. Both teams have it all to play for so there is no conviction in this tip!

St Kilda by 3 points