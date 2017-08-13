Melbourne Demons vs St Kilda Saints: AFL live scores, blog

September 8, 2006 – The Melbourne Demons and St Kilda Saints square off in an elimination final. While the Dees triumphed that night, the cliff was coming.
In the next 10 years they would win just 55 games and wallow in mediocrity, only now in 2017 are their fans daring to believe again.
With finals hopes on the line, they again face the Saints – fair to say this is Melbourne’s biggest game in more than a decade. Join The Roar from 1:10pm AEST, Sunday afternoon for live scores and commentary.
St Kilda stemmed the bleeding on their season last week. Staring down the barrel of a year-ending loss against West Coast, they rallied to kick four of the last five goals and claim an unlikely victory.
Jack Steele played his best game since crossing from GWS, finding the ball while competing hard defensively.
Jack Billings stood up when it counted, and Dylan Roberton provided drive and rebound all day.
Melbourne appears to have hit a wall, sliced to ribbons for a quarter and a half by the GWS Giants, they struggled to regain footing in the match and never really threatened.
The midfield toiled hard but lost a lot of shape at stoppages, and also played without dare and freedom.
Max Gawn was blunted a little by the hit he copped – it is vital they make the most of the advantage he offers.
Nick Riewoldt won’t play due to concussion, a big loss given the flexibility and inspiration he provides.
Angus Brayshaw has potentially been named for his first game since Round 2, once he gains some continuity he provides a massive lift to their midfield.
Big game for
Josh Bruce: He’s had a so-so year, contributing while not starring. A high-pressure game without Nick Riewoldt, this is his time to shine.
Christian Petracca: If ever there was a player who wants the big stage it’s this kid. He has been a little quiet in the last month, but can be devastating.
Prediction
Flip a coin…! The Saints are slightly closer to full strength and that may just be enough for the win. Both teams have it all to play for so there is no conviction in this tip!
St Kilda by 3 points
Match preview written by Patrick McGeoch.
2:13pm
Josh Elliott said | 2:13pm | ! Report
BEHIND ST KILDA
Jack Newnes adds another behind for the Saints. Tricky angle.
MELBOURNE 8.6.54
ST KILDA 4.4.28
2:12pm
Josh Elliott said | 2:12pm | ! Report
BEHIND ST KILDA
Shane Savage on the run misses a golden opportunity to give the Saints some real momentum ahead of the half-time break.
MELBOURNE 8.6.54
ST KILDA 4.3.27
2:10pm
Josh Elliott said | 2:10pm | ! Report
GOAL ST KILDA
Luke Dunstan has a set shot, and it’s good! Two in a row for the Saints.
MELBOURNE 8.6.54
ST KILDA 4.2.26
2:09pm
Josh Elliott said | 2:09pm | ! Report
GOAL ST KILDA
A bit of a scramble up forward for the Saints but Mav Weller is able to pop one through. Much needed.
MELBOURNE 8.6.54
ST KILDA 3.2.20
2:09pm
AdelaideDocker said | 2:09pm | ! Report
Alan Richardson right now?^
2:05pm
Josh Elliott said | 2:05pm | ! Report
GOAL MELBOURNE
Quick response from Melbourne, Alex Neal-Bullen kicks a goal.
MELBOURNE 8.5.53
ST KILDA 2.2.14
2:03pm
Josh Elliott said | 2:03pm | ! Report
GOAL ST KILDA
Horrendous set shot from Jack Billings is somehow still a goal! The Saints have their second.
MELBOURNE 7.5.47
ST KILDA 2.2.14
2:01pm
AdelaideDocker said | 2:01pm | ! Report
Oh jeez, St Kilda look absolutely horrible this afternoon.
Poor Alan Richardson is probably wondering what’s happening with his team.
1:59pm
Josh Elliott said | 1:59pm | ! Report
Josh Bruce has a shot on goal and he misses literally everything. You can’t do that in a game like this.
MELBOURNE 7.5.47
ST KILDA 1.2.8
1:56pm
Josh Elliott said | 1:56pm | ! Report
GOAL MELBOURNE
A St Kilda stuff-up going forward lets Melbourne quickly get it down the other where they find Max Gawn and he nails the goal.
MELBOURNE 7.5.47
ST KILDA 1.2.8