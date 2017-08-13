 

New Zealand Warriors vs Canberra Raiders: NRL live scores, blog

Alan Nicolea Roar Guru
 

By , Alan Nicolea is a Roar Guru & Live Blogger

Tagged:
 , , , ,

7 Have your say

    LIVE SCORES

    Scores updated each minute. REFRESH NOW

    Warriors vs Raiders

    NRL, 13 August, 2017
    Mt Smart Stadium
    3:00 - Warriors 0, Raiders 0
    Warriors   Raiders
    0 LIVE SCORE 0
    0 TRIES 0
    0 CONVERSION KICKS 0
    0 PENALTY GOALS 0
    0 FIELD GOALS 0
     
     
    Referee: Adam Gee
    Touch judges: Russell Turner & Chris McMillan
    Video Referee: Ashley Klein

    The Canberra Raiders need to defeat the New Zealand Warriors this afternoon if they wish to keep their finals hopes alive. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 2pm AEST.

    Is the Green Machine finally starting to fire? Back to back wins over the Cronulla Sharks and South Sydney Rabbitohs suggests that the Raiders are finally clicking into gear, in the nick of time.

    With three matches remaining after this one, the Raiders finals destiny is still in their own hands but a win today is a must against a Warriors team devoid of confidence and form.

    The Warriors have lost their past five matches and are once again destined to miss the finals. The off-season, to be honest, cannot come quickly enough for a New Zealand side in desperate need of restructuring both on and off the field.

    Depending on how the Raiders begin this afternoon, today’s contest could very well be a one sided affair, particularly if the likes of Josh Papalii are allowed to steamroll their way through the middle of the Warriors pack.

    Although Warriors stars Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Kieran Foran will always pose a threat with the football in hand, the Raiders finally showed the steel required last week against the Sharks to suggest that they have what it takes to secure two more priceless competition points this afternoon

    With the likes of Josh Hodgson, Aiden Sezar, Jordan Rapana, Nick Cotric and Blake Austin beginning to hit their stride, the form guide points to a comfortable Raiders victory.

    Prediction
    With tough matches against the Penrith Panthers and Melbourne Storm coming up, the Raiders cannot lose to the Warriors this afternoon. If the Raiders get off to a quick start, they are the type of team that can pile on the points and blow teams away. On form, they should do just against New Zealand.

    Raiders by 16

    Alan is one of The Roar's longest serving live bloggers, covering football, tennis and rugby league.

    The Roar is stoked to announce the second ever Club Roar Awards! We want to make your grassroots sport video go VIRAL, and we've got $10,000 to give away too! To find out more check out Club Roar.