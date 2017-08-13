New Zealand Warriors vs Canberra Raiders: NRL live scores, blog

The Canberra Raiders need to defeat the New Zealand Warriors this afternoon if they wish to keep their finals hopes alive. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 2pm AEST.

Is the Green Machine finally starting to fire? Back to back wins over the Cronulla Sharks and South Sydney Rabbitohs suggests that the Raiders are finally clicking into gear, in the nick of time.

With three matches remaining after this one, the Raiders finals destiny is still in their own hands but a win today is a must against a Warriors team devoid of confidence and form.

The Warriors have lost their past five matches and are once again destined to miss the finals. The off-season, to be honest, cannot come quickly enough for a New Zealand side in desperate need of restructuring both on and off the field.

Depending on how the Raiders begin this afternoon, today’s contest could very well be a one sided affair, particularly if the likes of Josh Papalii are allowed to steamroll their way through the middle of the Warriors pack.

Although Warriors stars Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Kieran Foran will always pose a threat with the football in hand, the Raiders finally showed the steel required last week against the Sharks to suggest that they have what it takes to secure two more priceless competition points this afternoon

With the likes of Josh Hodgson, Aiden Sezar, Jordan Rapana, Nick Cotric and Blake Austin beginning to hit their stride, the form guide points to a comfortable Raiders victory.

Prediction

With tough matches against the Penrith Panthers and Melbourne Storm coming up, the Raiders cannot lose to the Warriors this afternoon. If the Raiders get off to a quick start, they are the type of team that can pile on the points and blow teams away. On form, they should do just against New Zealand.

Raiders by 16