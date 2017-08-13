Port Adelaide Power vs Collingwood Magpies: AFL live scores, blog

It’s a big week for both the Port Adelaide Power and the Collingwood Magpies heading into the last three games of the season. Join The Roar for live scores from the match and a live blog of the game at Adelaide Oval on Sunday evening, starting from 4:40pm AEST.
Collingwood must win this game if they stand any chance of making the eight, while Port are desperate for redemption after being thrashed by Adelaide last weekend.
It’s no secret that last week Port were truly, truly terrible. Adelaide absolutely ran through Port Adelaide and they showed no fight whatsoever.
A few weeks ago there was a lot of discussion about Port being taken seriously in September and they’ll need to put in quite a performance today if they’re to validate any of that discussion.
They will be bolstered by the return of Chad Wingard, who should add some much-needed X-factor to the Port Adelaide squad.
Collingwood are part of the pack of sides that could still make the finals, but will need to win every game for the rest of the season.
They’ve lost Brodie Grundy through suspension and will desperately need senior players to step up and win this game for the Pies.
Player to watch
Robbie Gray, he’s a star. He’ll need to step up yet again today if they want to have a convincing win here.
Prediction
Port by 24 points. It’s just too hard to see the Pies beating Port on their home turf.
5:13pm
5:13pm
it’s been a pretty low-skilled affair here at Adelaide Oval.
Port Adelaide leave by 7 points at quarter time. Collingwood have mainly played possession football without much reward.
5:07pm
5:07pm
GOAL
Port move forward again, but this time Robbie Gray makes no mistake as we head into the first change of the game.
5:05pm
5:05pm
BEHIND
Another miss by Gray today.
5:03pm
5:03pm
GOAL
Elliot kicks the first goal of the game for the Pies.
With three minutes left in the first quarter score are:
Port 1.4.10
Collingwood 1.4.10
4:59pm
4:59pm
BEHIND
Robbie Gray misses another hot at goal for the Power.
4:58pm
4:58pm
Perfect conditions here in Adelaide today and both sides are kicking likes it’s blowing a gale.
4:55pm
4:55pm
Both sides have been kicking poorly and wasting opportunities, particularly Collingwood.
4:54pm
4:54pm
BEHIND
Fasolo kicks a behind.