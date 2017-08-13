 

Raiders roll Warriors 36-16

Alan Nicolea Roar Guru
 

By , Alan Nicolea is a Roar Guru & Live Blogger

Tagged:
 , , ,

0 Have your say

    The Canberra Raiders’ late season charge towards the finals remains on track courtesy of another strong 36-16 victory over the New Zealand Warriors in Auckland.

    Although the Warriors threatened to get back into the contest at 18-10 in the second half, the Raiders found another gear and scored the last three tries of the match en route to a tough win.

    The Raiders remain four points outside the top eight however, and must win their remaining three matches to stand a chance of making the finals, beginning next week in a blockbuster against the Panthers at home.

    As for the Warriors, the effort was admirable, but the absence of Kieran Foran and Shaun Johnson hindered New Zealand’s attack and the Raiders simply had too much to play for this afternoon to let this game slip from their grasp.

    Stephen Kearney certainly has a lot on his plate heading into next season as he aims to transform a Warriors side into genuine contenders in 2018.

    Alan Nicolea
    Alan Nicolea

    Alan is one of The Roar's longest serving live bloggers, covering football, tennis and rugby league.

    The Roar is stoked to announce the second ever Club Roar Awards! We want to make your grassroots sport video go VIRAL, and we've got $10,000 to give away too! To find out more check out Club Roar.