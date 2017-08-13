Raiders roll Warriors 36-16

The Canberra Raiders’ late season charge towards the finals remains on track courtesy of another strong 36-16 victory over the New Zealand Warriors in Auckland.

Although the Warriors threatened to get back into the contest at 18-10 in the second half, the Raiders found another gear and scored the last three tries of the match en route to a tough win.

The Raiders remain four points outside the top eight however, and must win their remaining three matches to stand a chance of making the finals, beginning next week in a blockbuster against the Panthers at home.

As for the Warriors, the effort was admirable, but the absence of Kieran Foran and Shaun Johnson hindered New Zealand’s attack and the Raiders simply had too much to play for this afternoon to let this game slip from their grasp.

Stephen Kearney certainly has a lot on his plate heading into next season as he aims to transform a Warriors side into genuine contenders in 2018.